Man commits suicide after killing wife in front of son





RANGPUR, Aug 6: A man reportedly committed suicide after stabbing his wife to death in front of his son in Kawnia Upazila of the district early Saturday.



The incident took place in Dharmeshwar Driverpara area under Kursha Union of the upazila at around 1:30 am.





The deceased's son Uzzal Chandra said, "My father had been suffering from mental disorders for three years. On Friday night, my parents were locked into a fight over family issues and at around 1:30 am, my father attacked my mother with sharp weapons in front of me, leaving her critically injured."



At that time, two others also got stab wounds when they went there to protect his mother, he said.



"After the incident, my father went to our cowshed and hanged himself from the ceiling there," he added.



Family members of the deceased rescued Shuva Rani and the other injured and took them to Rangpur Medical College Hospital, where Shuva Rani succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.



Additional Police Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hossain Muhammad Rayhan said being informed, police recovered the bodies sent to the hospital morgue for autopsies.



However, investigation is going on in this regard, the ASP added.

