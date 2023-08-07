

Lumpy skin disease affects over 100 cows at Kamalganj



These cows were affected in the last two weeks. Goats are also getting affected.



Cattle and farm owners have fallen into disarray as they are not getting right treatment and vaccine of LSD.

According to sources at the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS)-Kamalganj, about 120 cows were affected by LSD in 20 days. Of these, 70 ones are cured.



The LSD has been continuing in Bangladesh since 2019. This virus appears yearly this time in the absence of adequate vaccines.

Affected animals are treated by the DoLS.



LSD was reported in municipality area, Patanusha, Rahimpur, and Shamshernagar unions, and in most areas of Munsibazar Union. Several affected cows have died. It takes three/four weeks for an affected cow to be cured.



Due to lack of right treatment, the disease is continuing to spread.



Cow owners of Patanusha Union Aklus Mia and Hossain Ahmed said, "Suddenly our cows turn weak. Nodules appear on their skins. They stop eating."



Sub-Assistant Officer of DoLS Rana Lal Ray said, "With arrival of the rainy season, LSD appears. We are treating affected cattle by going village to village," he added.



KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Aug 6: Over 100 cows have been affected by lumpy skin disease (LSD) in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.These cows were affected in the last two weeks. Goats are also getting affected.Cattle and farm owners have fallen into disarray as they are not getting right treatment and vaccine of LSD.According to sources at the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS)-Kamalganj, about 120 cows were affected by LSD in 20 days. Of these, 70 ones are cured.The LSD has been continuing in Bangladesh since 2019. This virus appears yearly this time in the absence of adequate vaccines.Affected animals are treated by the DoLS.LSD was reported in municipality area, Patanusha, Rahimpur, and Shamshernagar unions, and in most areas of Munsibazar Union. Several affected cows have died. It takes three/four weeks for an affected cow to be cured.Due to lack of right treatment, the disease is continuing to spread.Cow owners of Patanusha Union Aklus Mia and Hossain Ahmed said, "Suddenly our cows turn weak. Nodules appear on their skins. They stop eating."Sub-Assistant Officer of DoLS Rana Lal Ray said, "With arrival of the rainy season, LSD appears. We are treating affected cattle by going village to village," he added.