Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 August, 2023, 12:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Niger military on brink of deadline to reverse coup

Published : Monday, 7 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

NIAMEY, Aug 6:  Pressure on the leaders of a coup in Niger mounted Sunday with the approach of the west African bloc's deadline for the military to relinquish control or face possible armed intervention.
The ECOWAS bloc, chaired by regional military powerhouse and Niger's neighbour Nigeria, had given the troops that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 a week to return him to power.
ECOWAS military chiefs of staff have agreed on a plan for a possible intervention to respond to the crisis, the latest of several coups to hit Africa's Sahel region since 2020.
"We want diplomacy to work, and we want this message clearly transmitted to them (the military) that we are giving them every opportunity to reverse what they have done," ECOWAS commissioner Abdel-Fatau Musah said on Friday.
But he warned that "all the elements that will go into any eventual intervention have been worked out", including how and when force would be deployed.
Niger's military leaders have said they will meet force with force.
In the dusty alleyways of Niamey's Boukoki neighbourhood, the prospect of an armed intervention by ECOWAS is met with defiance.
"We're going to fight for this revolution. We're not going to retreat faced with the enemy, we're determined," said Boukoki resident Adama Oumarou.
"We were waiting for this coup for a long time. When it arrived, we breathed a sigh of relief," she said.
Algeria, itself an economic and military power on the continent which shares a long land border with Niger, has warned against a military solution.
"We categorically refuse any military intervention," Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said in a television interview Saturday evening, adding that such action would be "a direct threat to Algeria".
He stressed "there will be no solution without us (Algeria). We are the first people affected".
"Algeria shares nearly a thousand kilometres" of border with Niger, he said.
"What is the situation today in countries that have experienced military intervention?," he said, pointing to Libya and Syria.
Former colonial power France, with which Niger's new rulers broke military ties after taking power, said it would "firmly" back whatever course of action ECOWAS took after the deadline expired.
Niger has played a key part in Western strategies to combat jihadist insurgencies that have plagued the Sahel since 2012, with France and the United States stationing around 1,500 and 1,000 troops in the country, respectively.
Yet anti-French sentiment in the region is on the rise, while Russian activity, often through the Wagner mercenary group, has grown. Moscow has warned against armed intervention from outside Niger. Niger, one of the poorest countries in the world, relies heavily on foreign aid that could be pulled if Bazoum is not reinstated as head of state, Paris has warned.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ukraine faces new wave of attacks, Russia says airbases struck
Turkish drone kills PKK official in Iraq: Kurdish security
Niger military on brink of deadline to reverse coup
23 injured, buildings collapse as 5.4 quake hits east China
Citing threatening Trump post, US prosecutors seek protective order
Modi speaks with Nepal PM to strengthen friendship
Imran’s lawyers cannot reach him in jail
Saudi dives into Ukraine peace push with Jeddah talks


Latest News
24 dead in Morocco road accident: officials
PM asks party men to work for AL candidates' win in next polls
No sign of mass Pakistan protests after ex-PM Khan's jailing
Two-third areas in Ctg city go under knee deep water
AL leader accused of beating woman to death
Ctg district admin evicts nearly 800 families from the hillocks
Law enforcement agencies desperate to crack down on opposition: Fakhrul
UN unveils policy brief on transforming education towards global good
Govt can't evade responsibility for failing to control dengue: GM Quader
Newly-elected MPs Sajjadul Hassan, Mohiuddin Bacchu sworn in
Most Read News
Dengue overwhelms public life
Egg, chicken, fish costlier
Probe into money laundering allegation against S Alam Group: HC
8 bodies recovered, search work continues for missing people
DU snacks shop forced shut as owner fails to meet BCL demand
Role of BRICS in de-dollarization
Dispose Dr Yunus's case rule immediately, says Appellate Division
Roshod Wellbeing, Pearl Global to enhance BD workers’ welfare
Hearing on Dr Yunus's case rule on Monday
Father, 5 children burnt to death in Australia house fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft