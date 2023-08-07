Video
ICC ODI World Cup trophy in City

Published : Monday, 7 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Sports Reporter

ICC ODI World Cup trophy in City

The trophy of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 arrived in Dhaka at Sunday night and will be stopping over in Bangladesh for three days as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the day to day schedule of the trophy tour in Bangladesh on Sunday.

Three places in the city are selected as the display spots of the trophy and the journey will begin with the official photo shoot at service area 1, of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Mawa End on August 7 at 3pm.

On the following day, the trophy will be at the Sher e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Members of the men's and women's national teams, current and former cricketers, cricket officials and organizers and journalists will take part on the display between 9am and 12pm.

On August 9, the third and final day, the trophy will be displayed for the general people to witness from 11am to 8pm at Bashundhra City Shopping Mall in Dhaka.

The ICC World Cup trophy tour was launched on June 27, 2023 at the stratosphere and brought down at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad. Completing it's travelling in India, the trophy toured in New Zealand, Australia, Papua New Guinea, USA, West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.  

The trophy will be in Kuwait from Bangladesh and gradually it will be available in Bahrain, Italy, France, England, Malaysia, Uganda, Nigeria and South Africa before reentering in host country India on September 4.


