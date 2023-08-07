Stocks fall on volatile trading





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went down by 14.05 points or 0.22 percent to 6,315.81. Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 8.70 points to finish at 2,143.84 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 4.70 points to close at 1,368.23.



A total of eight crore 93 thousand 144 shares and units of 333 companies were traded on the DSE on the day transacting Tk 417.64 crore as against the transactions of Tk 485.73 crore on Thursday.





Among the other two indices of DSE, DSE Shariah Index fell by four points to 1,368 points. DS-30 index decreased by eight points to 2,143 points.



The top 10 companies by transaction are:- Fu-Wang Food, JMI Hospital, Legacy Footwear, Khan Brothers PP, Alif Ind., Metro Spinning, Sea Pearl Beach, Emerald Oil, Sonali Life Ins and Gemini Sea Food.



The top 10 companies with price increase are:- Alif Ind., Libra Infusion, People's Ins., Daffodil Computers, Reliance Ins., GreenDelta Ins., Legacy Footwear, Bata Su Co., Pragati Ins., and Janata Ins.



The top 10 companies in price decline are:- CAPM IBBL Mr. F., Pragati Life Ins., Aziz Pipes, JMI Hospitals, Genex Infosys, SVOPRL, Intraraco Refueling, RD Food, Rupali Life Ins. and Central Pharma.



At the CSE, its main index decreased by 24 points to 18,665 points. Shares and units of 156 companies were traded in CSE on this day. Among them, the prices of 31 have increased, 75 have decreased and 50 have remained unchanged.



Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (DSE) plunged amid volatile trading on Sunday.DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went down by 14.05 points or 0.22 percent to 6,315.81. Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 8.70 points to finish at 2,143.84 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 4.70 points to close at 1,368.23.A total of eight crore 93 thousand 144 shares and units of 333 companies were traded on the DSE on the day transacting Tk 417.64 crore as against the transactions of Tk 485.73 crore on Thursday.On Sunday, the price of shares of 39 companies increased, on the contrary, 143 decreased, and 160 remained unchanged. The main index of DSE, DSEX, fell by 14 points and stood 6,315 points.Among the other two indices of DSE, DSE Shariah Index fell by four points to 1,368 points. DS-30 index decreased by eight points to 2,143 points.The top 10 companies by transaction are:- Fu-Wang Food, JMI Hospital, Legacy Footwear, Khan Brothers PP, Alif Ind., Metro Spinning, Sea Pearl Beach, Emerald Oil, Sonali Life Ins and Gemini Sea Food.The top 10 companies with price increase are:- Alif Ind., Libra Infusion, People's Ins., Daffodil Computers, Reliance Ins., GreenDelta Ins., Legacy Footwear, Bata Su Co., Pragati Ins., and Janata Ins.The top 10 companies in price decline are:- CAPM IBBL Mr. F., Pragati Life Ins., Aziz Pipes, JMI Hospitals, Genex Infosys, SVOPRL, Intraraco Refueling, RD Food, Rupali Life Ins. and Central Pharma.At the CSE, its main index decreased by 24 points to 18,665 points. Shares and units of 156 companies were traded in CSE on this day. Among them, the prices of 31 have increased, 75 have decreased and 50 have remained unchanged.