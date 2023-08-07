Insurance industry facing severe shortage of skilled manpower

Video
Monday, 7 August, 2023
Published : Monday, 7 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Insurance Association (BIA) President Sheikh Kabir Hossain on Saturday said the country's insurance industry is facing tremendous shortage of skilled manpower which is ultimately causing failure of attaining expected growth of the industry.

He was addressing the celebration of the 10th founding anniversary of the Sonali Life Insurance, the country's fastest growing fourth generation insurance company as chief guest.

The company had started its journey on August 01, 2013 with commitment and objectives to bring about qualitative changes in the industry through digitization, establishing good governance and protecting the rights of policy holders, as well as the insurance sector employees institutionally.  

The company arranged a colorful celebration at the International Convention City, Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on the occasion. Founder of Sonali Life Insurance Company, Mostofa Golam Quddus presided over the program while the Vice Chairman Fouzia Qamrun Tania, Director Sheikh Mohammad Danial, Adviser PK Roy among others addressed the event.  
 
Sheikh Kabir Hossain greeted Sonali Life Insurance Company and its able management for the successful journey of one decade and praised for contributing in achieving faster and targeted growth.

He acknowledged that Sonali Life has been contributing to bring about changes in the country's insurance industry which is worth to be followed by many others.  

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mir Rashed Bin Aman moderated the event. He made a power point presentation highlighting the company's performance, latest innovation, growth picture, overall market situation, challenges and prospects of the country's insurance industry.     

It is worth mentioning that very recently Sonali Life has achieved the prestigious and globally recognized award named 'Commonwealth Business Excellence Award-2023' in a total of six categories while its  CEO Mir Rashed Bin Aman, secured two prestigious award titled 'The CEO of the Year' and 'The Industry Ambassador of the Year' for his able leadership.   

Earlier, the company won another global award titled 'South Asia Business Excellence Award" in four different categories in the year 2022.

The daylong celebration, in participation with business men and high officials from different government and private organizations and a huge number of Sonali Life employees, marked various programs.


