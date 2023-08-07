Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 7 August, 2023, 12:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Taka depreciates by 25pc against US dollar in 2 years

Published : Monday, 7 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Correspondent

The interbank exchange rate in Bangladesh has surged to Tk 109.5 per dollar amid an ongoing dollar crisis, depreciation of taka by about 25 per cent over the past two years. The current exchange rate has climbed from Tk 94.7 in July 2022 and Tk 84.8 in July 2021.

The impact of the sharp decline in dollar rate has been felt across various sectors of the economy, with businesses facing higher import costs and challenges in sourcing foreign currency. The higher import costs are often passed on to consumers in the form of higher prices for goods and services, which can erode their purchasing power and reduce consumer spending.

Bangladesh, like many other countries, has foreign debt denominated in US dollars. As the taka depreciates, it takes more taka to repay the same amount of foreign debt in dollars. It can lead to higher debt repayment obligations for the government and businesses, putting further strain on their finances.

The ongoing dollar crisis is attributed to various factors, including a significant gap between the supply of and the demand for dollars in the country.

The depletion of foreign exchange reserves, poor inflow of remittances and export earnings are contributing to the imbalance in the foreign exchange market. The dominance of the informal 'hundi' market, where unofficial currency trading occurs, also plays a role in exacerbating the crisis.

To stabilise the foreign exchange market, Bangladesh Bank (BB) has sold about $22 billion in the last 25 months, including $13.5 billion to banks in financial year 2022-23 and $7.62 billion in FY22.

Additionally, BB sold $1.14 billion in the first month of FY24, highlighting the high demand for dollars and the limited supply in the market. The dollar sales had unintended consequence of reducing the foreign reserve of the BB, while also mopping up local currency, which created another problem - a liquidity crisis in the banking sector.

The foreign currency reserve in Bangladesh dropped to $29.6 billion on July 26 from $41.82 billion in June 2022.

According to Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh, a gradual devaluation of the dollar would have less severe consequences for the economy compared with sudden and sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate.

He emphasised that implementing restrictions on the dollar rate would not be a beneficial approach. Currently, the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association fixes the dollar rate for transactions, which creates a restrictive system, he noted.

While the dollar rate has been unified, it is not completely free-floating, leading to a high demand for dollars and prompting people to seek alternative options like the kerb market, he said.

BB officials said that the government and the Bangladesh Bank had implemented measures to curb imports and control the outflow of foreign currency, which contributed to the stabilisation of the foreign exchange market to some extent.

However, Mansur warned that keeping import levels low for an extended period can negatively impact the domestic manufacturing industry. Many businesses rely on imports for raw materials and capital goods and limiting their access to foreign currency can hinder production and growth.

A large deviation between formal and informal rates can divert remittance inflow from the official to the hundi channel, leading to potential under-invoicing of imports or informal capital outflows, financial market analysts said.

The Bangladesh Bank will soon adopt a unified and market-driven single exchange rate regime, allowing the exchange rate between the taka and the dollar or any other foreign currency to be determined by market forces.

The move is aimed at bringing stability to the currency market and reducing the pressure on foreign reserves.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD boosting GCC ties ahead of expected ministerial meeting
Stocks fall on volatile trading
Insurance industry facing severe shortage of skilled manpower
PMO for increasing leather export to $5b in 3-4yrs
Taka depreciates by 25pc against US dollar in 2 years
Agam, Nagad to provide digital financial services
New PSC model fuels hopes for offshore gas exploration
Pre-orders for smartphones Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5 begin


Latest News
24 dead in Morocco road accident: officials
PM asks party men to work for AL candidates' win in next polls
No sign of mass Pakistan protests after ex-PM Khan's jailing
Two-third areas in Ctg city go under knee deep water
AL leader accused of beating woman to death
Ctg district admin evicts nearly 800 families from the hillocks
Law enforcement agencies desperate to crack down on opposition: Fakhrul
UN unveils policy brief on transforming education towards global good
Govt can't evade responsibility for failing to control dengue: GM Quader
Newly-elected MPs Sajjadul Hassan, Mohiuddin Bacchu sworn in
Most Read News
Dengue overwhelms public life
Egg, chicken, fish costlier
Probe into money laundering allegation against S Alam Group: HC
8 bodies recovered, search work continues for missing people
DU snacks shop forced shut as owner fails to meet BCL demand
Role of BRICS in de-dollarization
Dispose Dr Yunus's case rule immediately, says Appellate Division
Roshod Wellbeing, Pearl Global to enhance BD workers’ welfare
Hearing on Dr Yunus's case rule on Monday
Father, 5 children burnt to death in Australia house fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft