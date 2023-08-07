Agam, Nagad to provide digital financial services AGAM, a UK based tech company partners with local mobile financial service (MFS) company NAGAD aiming to provide digital financial services to Nagad clients.





In this regard Shabnam Nida Wazed, founder and chief executive officer of AGAM and Maruful Islam Jhalak, executive director, NAGAD signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at NAGAD head office last week in the city.





The goal of the MoU is to enhance financial inclusion and benefit consumers, agents, merchants, and distributors.





Key elements of the partnership include disbursing digital loans through NAGAD's wallet, using NAGAD's platform for loan verification and repayment and integrating AGAM services into NAGAD's app.





The agreement covers the scope of work, such as disbursing Nano loans and Earned Wage Access (EWA) through NAGAD's wallet, with repayment for Nano loans. AGAM's involvement in customer acquisition and instant lending activities is emphasized.

In the signing ceremony, AGAM's other participants were Nish Kotecha, non-executive chairman and chief mentor, Masudur Rahman, advisor, Maliha Ali, business development executive and James Martin Biswas, executive assistant to CEO Mehedi Hassan and Mohammad Mahbub Sobhan, head of business sales of NAGAD were also present.