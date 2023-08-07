Pre-orders for smartphones Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5 begin





Samsung Bangladesh has started accepting pre-orders for its fifth-generation foldables - Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, from Sunday. The pre-orders will be accepted till August 28 next and the deliveries will start on August 29, 2023, says a press release.Galaxy Z Flip5 will be priced at BDT 183,999. During the pre-order period, customers would enjoy benefits such as receiving BDT 24,000 cashback and a screen replacement offer for 6 or 12 months. Customers can subscribe to this offer for starting prices of BDT 2,250.Galaxy Z Fold5 will be priced at BDT 299,999. Customers can enjoy BDT 20,000 cashback during the pre-order period. They can also avail the 'Nevermind' screen replacement offer for 6 or 12 months. Customers can subscribe to this offer for starting prices of BDT 3,500. With the Nevermind offer, customers can save up to BDT 125,000.Customers would also get free access to Microsoft 365 One Drive with 100GB storage (secure ad-free email) for 6 months. Additionally, they can avail exchange offers of up to BDT 12,000 cashback on selected devices. Customers can also enjoy 0% EMI for up to 18 months and receive upto BDT 10,000 cashback for the following banks: City Bank - American Express, Standard Chartered Bank, and Eastern Bank Limited.With 0% EMI facilties, cusutomers stand to save up to BDT 32,500 on top of the cashback.Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 features an enormous Flex Window of a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED display that can be customized with an extensive array of Clockface and Standard Wallpapers. People can conveniently use and navigate various apps through the Flex Window, such as Maps, Messenger, YouTube, and Netflix.