

IPDC signs MoU with Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals IPDC Priti and Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the IPDC Head Office premises, a press release said on Saturday.

Md. Shakawat Hossain, Head of Liability, IPDC Finance and Jannatul Ferdous, Senior Manager - Operations, Bio-Xin Cosmeceuticals signed the MoU.



This collaboration offers exclusive benefits for IPDC Priti clients (the female clients of the retail products of IPDC) and IPDC employees. The benefits include up to 20% discount on a diverse range of Bio-Xin skincare and beauty products, 20% discount on Bio-Xin specialized skincare treatments, 20% discount on Bio-Xin slimming solutions.

