Monday, 7 August, 2023, 12:25 AM
Home Business

Walton to host int’l industrial fair ATS Expo on Aug 10

Published : Monday, 7 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Correspondent


Bangladesh's leading global electronics manufacturing company 'Walton' is going to host the country's first-ever mega industrial fair titled 'International Advanced Components and Technology (ATS) Expo-2023' in Dhaka.
The ATS Expo-2023 is scheduled to be held from 10 to 12 August at Hall-1 of the International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital, says a press release.  
Walton's Senior Deputy Executive Director and ATS Expo's Coordinator A F M Nasir Uddin said, the registration process is going on for industrialists, buyers and visitors interested in participating in this industrial fair. The interested participants can complete their registration by visiting the web page https://ats.waltonbd.com. Already, a large number of representatives from government, domestic and foreign private industries have completed the registration process to participate in the fair.
Walton's Deputy Managing Director and ATS Expo's Chairman Md. Humayun Kabir said, all the preparations for organizing the ATS Expo are almost done. A total of 21 stalls based on industrial components, materials and services are being constructed in the fair. Besides, a panel discussion meeting titled 'Role of Domestic Industry in Building Smart Bangladesh' will be held at the fair on August 11, 2023 (Friday).
He also said, Walton at its own state-of-the-art manufacturing plants are producing more than 50,000 industrial materials, components and services. Most of these are used as main raw materials and components in various stages of almost all types of industrial sectors. Along with meeting own's internal demands, Walton is contributing to the reduction of the import dependence as well as the industrial development of the country by supplying industrial materials and components to various domestic industries. Besides, huge foreign currencies are earned through export to different countries of the world.
He added that there is a giant market for industrial components and materials worldwide. Through ATS Expo, he hoped that Walton's path to create a strong position in this giant global market will be smoother.
The ATS Expo aims to discover the world of possibilities by showcasing an impressive repertoire of machining, mold & die, industrial raw materials, components, testing lab and other industrial services to domestic and international industrialists and visitors.
In the ATS Expo, products will be showcased in 4 categories - Technology, Industrial Materials, Components and Testing Lab. In these categories, refrigerator components, air conditioner components, television components, home appliance components, electrical appliance components, elevator/lift components, fasteners, mold & die, casting components, chemical solutions, PCB and PCBA, testing solutions etc. will be showcased.


