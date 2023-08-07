NCC Bank gets int'l certification for information security mgmt

NCC Bank achieved the prestigious international ISO 27001:2022 certification for Information Security Management, says a press release.





This achievement is being celebrated with a cake cutting ceremony on the Innovation Center at NCC Bank's Head Office by Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of Enterprise InfoSec Consultants (EIC) Mashiul Islam Mishu, Deputy Managing Directors' of NCC Bank Rafat Ullah Khan and M. Asheq Rahman, SEVP and CIO, Mohammed Anisur Rahman, SEVP and Head of Operations, Syed Tofail Ali, SEVP and CFO, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, VP and Head of Security and Logistics, Md. Ghalib Asadullah and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of EIC Md. Jahangir Alam.







Besides, other officials from the bank's Information Technology Division, Human Resources Division, Risk Management Division and Enterprise InfoSec Consultants (EIC) were also present at this event.

Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid said, through this highest industry standard certification, NCC Bank's information security management has risen to a new height. NCC bank is committed to protecting their customers' financial information, sensitive data & intellectual property and this commitment has been recognized on such an international scale. Achieving this ISO 27001:2022 certification would assist us in obtaining international level IT management as well as next-generation IT solutions.









SEVP and CIO Mohammed Anisur Rahman said, NCC Bank has achieved this ISO 27001:2022 certification in just two months which has created unique example in this sector. This was possible due to the dedicated efforts and hard work of the entire Project Team. By achieving this, bank will be able to identify & control technological risks in standardized manner. A total of ten officers passed and achieved ISO Lead Implementer certification and five officers achieved ISO Lead Auditor certification. Finally, he expressed his sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble Board of Directors and members of the Senior Management Team for their overall co-operation regarding this achievement.





Besides, MD and CEO of EIC Mashiul Islam Mishu, NCC Bank's Head of Information Security and IT Governance Md. Meizanur Rhman and Head of Security and Logistics Md. Ghalib Asadullah in their speech express hope that, Bank's effort will go one step ahead to get customers trust and confidence through this achievement which will be continue in future also.