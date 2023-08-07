

BGIC okays 12pc cash dividend



Chowdhury. Saifuddin Ahmed, Assistant Managing Director & Company Secretary conducted the meeting smoothly. Bangladesh General Insurance Co Ltd (BGIC) approved 12% Cash Dividend on enhanced paid up capital of approximately Tk. 54.03 crore for the year 2022 at its 38th Annual General Meeting held on Virtual platform recently, says a press release.Towhid Samad, Chairman of BGIC, presided over the meeting which was attended by a large number of Shareholders including Managing Director and CEO of the Company Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury.A special `Dua' was offered for the eternal peace of the departed souls of the BGIC's Founder Late M. A. Samad and other members who departed earlier.The meeting was also attended by Vice-Chairman Salim Bhuiyan, Independent Director Mustafa Zaman Abbasi, Public Director Md.Shakil Rizvi, Nominated Director Arunangshu Dutta, Nominated Director M Manjur Mahmud and Financial Consultant A. Z.Chowdhury. Saifuddin Ahmed, Assistant Managing Director & Company Secretary conducted the meeting smoothly.