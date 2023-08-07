

GPStars clients learn baking with Secret Recipe Extending on their customer centric offerings, Grameenphone (GP) recently organized an exciting collaboration between its GPStar customers and popular delicacy outlet Secret Recipe.

Following the "Fantastic Friday" for GPStars from May till July 2023, the "Bake Like a GPStar" event saw GPStar members engaging in cake baking sessions under the guidance of Secret Recipe's expert chefs, says a press release.



GP's partnership with Secret Recipe for the arrangement witnessed many enthusiasts come forward to join and learn to bake like a professional. Selected few participants, including popular singer Masha Islam attended the session and rejoiced the opportunity together in a celebratory mood. During the training, baking enthusiast GPStars learned how to prepare the delicious Red Velvet Cake with cream cheese frostings.





"It was very rewarding to see the enthusiasm of the participants. We are committed to continue exploring such initiatives for our GPStars in the future as well."



"We are thrilled to collaborate with Grameenphone for this unique cake baking workshop," said K.S.M. Mohith-ul Bari, Head of Business, Secret Recipe. "At Secret Recipe, we take pride in delivering cakes of the highest quality, and through this workshop, we aim to share our passion and knowledge with the GPStar customers, making their cake baking experience truly memorable."



Alongside their own baked cakes, participants were provided with refreshments and gifts at the event. Participants received certificates after the training. All necessary safety protocols were followed during the training, and participants were made aware of the safety measures they need to maintain during home baking.



