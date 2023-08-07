Asus launches laptop Zenbook S 13 OLED in BD







ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED laptop is available in Basalt Gray color. The price of the laptop in the Bangladesh market is Tk 1,89,900, says a press release.



ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and supported with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Therefore, this laptop works best for on-the-go performance. Besides, it features an ultrafast 1 TB Pie 4.0 x4 SSD. Its high-capacity 63Wh battery guarantees the users a long-lasting battery life. Within just 49 minutes this laptop gets charged 70% due to its fast charging capability.

This laptop places a distinct emphasis on portability and design, along with prioritizing optimal performance, connectivity, and battery life. With a 1 cm profile and only 1 kg weight, Zenbook S 13 OLED gives a super-slim and super-light design. Meanwhile, this laptop also keeps the quality of military-grade durability. This laptop is an absolute treat for users who emphasize the lightness of the laptop.



Users can enjoy an immersive viewing experience in this laptop as it provides more accuracy, and adaptability through its 16:10 2.8K ASUS Lumina OLED display. This laptop's lid and lower part are slimmer than the previous generation. Also, its keyboard deck is thinner as well. It gives a 180-degree rotation advantage in its hinge feature that allows users to work more comfortably than usual. ASUS used several advanced techniques and materials for this model to bring efficiency across all of these features while keeping the consistency of its performance.



