

bti Home Fest '23 held with celebrations

The event took place at bti Celebration Point from 9.30 am to 8.00 pm that attracted an overwhelming participation of real estate customers, says a press release.



bti's luxury project 'Amabilia' located in Mohakhali was launched with the presence of bti's Managing Director F R Khan, CEO Nalaka Hettiarachchi, high officials of bti and prospective customers.





Eminent and internationally acclaimed architects of our country, Ar. Rafiq Azam and popular architect Ar. Nazli Hussain participated in the panel discussion titled 'Purchasing Sustainable, Smart Homes: Is Price a Factor?'. The discussants highlighted the impact of price in the purchasing decisions on sustainable and smart homes. They also imparted their views on the factors responsible behind the increasing price of real estate products.



The other panel discussion titled 'Overcoming the Challenges of Property Development' was conducted by Town Planner of RAJUK and Project Director of DAP, Md. Ashraful Islam and high-officials of bti. A prospective landowner shared the challenges of property development that landowners usually face; whereas, F R Khan and Md. Ashraful Islam answered to the queries with insightful and constructive solutions.



bti's Senior Executive Director of Operational Development, Shamsul Amin discussed on The Real Estate Development and Management Act, 2010 and other regulatory matters concerning the interests of landowners and real estate companies. Islam, Town Planner of RAJUK also imparted his views on the role of policy-level frameworks in narrowing the gap between landowners and real estate companies.



Leading real estate company of Bangladesh, building technology and ideas limited (bti) has organized bti Home Fest '23 recently with the slogan 'Live Smart, Live Better' promoting Smart home to ensure an improved and comfortable living.The event took place at bti Celebration Point from 9.30 am to 8.00 pm that attracted an overwhelming participation of real estate customers, says a press release.bti's luxury project 'Amabilia' located in Mohakhali was launched with the presence of bti's Managing Director F R Khan, CEO Nalaka Hettiarachchi, high officials of bti and prospective customers.In this grand event, bti has brought 300+ apartments situated in different locations of Dhaka and Chattogram for the customers. This momentous event also comprised many remarkable segments like- two panel discussions, free interior design consultancy, 'buy-sell-rent' deals of properties. Several banks and non-bank financial institutions were also present at the event with their lucrative home loan products.Eminent and internationally acclaimed architects of our country, Ar. Rafiq Azam and popular architect Ar. Nazli Hussain participated in the panel discussion titled 'Purchasing Sustainable, Smart Homes: Is Price a Factor?'. The discussants highlighted the impact of price in the purchasing decisions on sustainable and smart homes. They also imparted their views on the factors responsible behind the increasing price of real estate products.The other panel discussion titled 'Overcoming the Challenges of Property Development' was conducted by Town Planner of RAJUK and Project Director of DAP, Md. Ashraful Islam and high-officials of bti. A prospective landowner shared the challenges of property development that landowners usually face; whereas, F R Khan and Md. Ashraful Islam answered to the queries with insightful and constructive solutions.bti's Senior Executive Director of Operational Development, Shamsul Amin discussed on The Real Estate Development and Management Act, 2010 and other regulatory matters concerning the interests of landowners and real estate companies. Islam, Town Planner of RAJUK also imparted his views on the role of policy-level frameworks in narrowing the gap between landowners and real estate companies.