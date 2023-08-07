Nagad offers cashback on Sonali Life Ins payments





Sonali Life Insurance, which has successfully completed a decade of providing insurance services in the country, has now taken its services to marginal people in rural areas, thanks to the state-owned MFS, says a press release.



On the 10th anniversary of the insurance company, a customer will get a cashback of Tk 50 on the payment of a premium amounting to Tk 15,000 or more through Nagad. Customers can avail this offer while making the insurance payments by tapping the options, such as Merchant Pay and Pill Pay either on Nagad app or by dialling *167# (USSD) and also through the online payment gateway.

