Monday, 7 August, 2023, 12:24 AM
Home Business

BIDA Executive Chairman seeks Thai FDIs

Published : Monday, 7 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Thai investors can get opportunities in Bangladesh to invest through the foreign investment friendly policy in the country as the two countries have the similar environmental and cultural ties, said Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Lokman Hossain Miah said in a recent courtesy meeting with newly elected board of directors of Bangladesh-Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTCCI), said the Chamber on Sunday.
BTCCI sought all sorts of cooperation and supports from BIDA to make the programme in Thailand successful.
BTCCI also requested BIDA Executive Chairman to make available data regarding investment opportunities in Bangladesh especially tax exemption facility, incentives, foreign specialists working at Foreign Companies in Bangladesh.
BIDA Executive Chairman assured the business leaders of extending their support to BTCCI's proposals.
He emphasized on the joint venture between Bangladesh and Thailand in some sectors like agro-processing, tourism & hospitality management, jute and jute goods, fisheries, pharmaceuticals etc.
Shams Mahmud, President of BTCCI, introduced the newly elected Board of Directors of BTCCI to the BIDA Executive Chairman and its officials.
He apprised to BIDA officials regarding on the plan of BTCCI to take necessary steps for enhancing bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and Thailand.
BTCCI President also emphasized on the increasing export of different products such as pharmaceuticals, jute and jute goods, leather, RMG and ceramics from Bangladesh to Thailand and relocating labor intensive industries in Bangladesh.
BIDA Executive Chairman thanked the board of Directors to come forward for the discussion of bilateral issues of Bangladesh and Thailand and extended his appreciation to BTCCI for working to enhance bilateral business relationship between Bangladesh and Thailand.
Executive members of BIDA including Mohsina Yasmin, Md. Salem Sulaiman, Vice President, Khemathat Archawathamrong, Honorary Director, Mohammad Junaed Ibne Ali, Director Finance, Shahzada A Hamid, Md. Ahsanuzzaman, Brahmanda Pratap Barua, Directors, Md. Nazmul Hossen ACS, Secretary of BTCCI attended the meeting among others.
A high-profile business delegation from Bangladesh will visit Thailand in November during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's participation at the BIMSTEC Summit.
The sixth BIMSTEC Summit will be held in November 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, in which Bangladesh will assume the chairmanship of the regional grouping. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the event.    �UNB


