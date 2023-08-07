Video
Mitsubishi cars well-received by customers in Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 7 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Mizanur Rahman

Mitsubishi cars well-received by customers in Bangladesh

Mitsubishi cars well-received by customers in Bangladesh

Mitsubishi Motors Marketing Head Mohammad Fahim Hossain said Bangladesh's new car market has seen significant growth since 2019, with new car sales increasing from 15 percent to 25 percent in last five years. This indicates a changing preference for new car and growth of country's automotive industry.

He said, Rangs Limited was awarded sole distributorship rights in 1979 for Mitsubishi vehicles in Bangladesh. Also, currently they are the leading brand in the automotive industry. Rangs Limited offers a range of legendary luxury SUV's to budget friendly compact sedans from Japan and cars assembled in the country.  

He said, they have balanced sale of Mitsubishi cars to public and private sectors. Mitsubishi's Japanese heritage has instilled trust among consumers and the company's commitment to providing exceptional customer service further bolsters its reputation.

Mohammad Fahim Hossain recently talked with The Daily Observer on his experience related to marketing Rangs brand of car in the country.

He started career with a private telco company and later worked for 19 years in the marketing sector for various companies both at home and abroad.

The Mitsubishi Pajero is hailed as an "Iconic model." Offering spaciousness and excellent road performance, Mitsubishi cars are well-received by customers in  various road conditions in Bangladesh.

He asserted that Mitsubishi vehicles boast remarkable durability, even in the event of accidents, owing to their robust structure of the "Dynamic Shield Design" and engineering at the time of manufacture.

This has contributed to sustained growth of sales, which has been notably impressive. Furthermore, the commitment to exceptional customer service remains a priority post-sale, ensuring a positive ownership experience for customers. The company takes pride in its highly skilled engineering team, many of whom have undergone training in Japan, further enhancing their expertise and proficiency in delivering top-notch automotive solutions.

He further said Mitsubishi has expanded its global presence by establishing car assembly facilities in various countries, including Bangladesh since 2017 by assembling Mitsubishi Outlander.

Notably, Mitsubishi car parts are readily available at affordable prices, making vehicles highly appealing to public. Mitsubishi cars have garnered significant interest due to their economic viability, as they require minimal maintenance, leading to cost-effectiveness to owners.

Additionally, its vehicles are recognized for low noise levels, light chassis body, low fuel consumption, spacious premium cabin expandable up to seven passengers, high driving view, enhancing the overall driving experience.

Fahim Hossain said, the Xpander boasts a seven-seat configuration, rendering       it highly suitable for both family and corporate use. Furthermore, Mitsubishi Xpander is designed with T-shaped LED headlight and rear-light, elevated ground clearance, large alloy wheels with high and wide driving view for added practicality and versatility.

This car is equipped with a host of diverse features, enhancing its appeal to customers. In line with the company's customer-centric approach, Mitsubishi plans to introduce specialized services tailored to meet customer demands and preferences.

He said the government now shows notable interest in automobile manufacturing sector, accompanied by substantial support provided to entrepreneurs through various initiatives. RangsLimited, has established an assembly center in Gazipur where the car model Mitsubishi Outlander has been assembled since 2017.

Fahim Hossain moreover said, Rangs Limited holds a great position in the country's current automotive industry. It also ensures a greater after sales service to customers. Their expert technicians are trained from Japan also; and ensure original parts of Mitsubishi vehicles.

Recently Rangs Limited launched its showroom in Chattogram after Dhaka showroom. Currently Rangs is offering 5 years warranty and 3 free services for its available models.


