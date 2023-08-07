Govt targets Tk 350b in loans support for agri sector





The government increased the agriculture loan target by 8.88 percent year-on-year to Tk 308 billion in the previous fiscal year.

In FY2023, however, the government crossed its target and distributed Tk 320 billion in agricultural loans, said Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan at a press briefing on Sunday. He said the target for the 2023-24 fiscal year was set at Tk 350 billion.

The central bank has made a few more sectors eligible for the loans in light of the government's focus on accelerating agricultural production in the country to ensure food safety after the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the Ukraine war.

The new policy allows farmers to take loans for farming king prawn, crab, eel, black paddy, and avocado.

The bank will continue to provide loans to encourage the farming of grains (as an alternative to imported grains), spices and fruits to save on foreign currency, he said.

According to government data, Bangladesh is third in rice production globally, third in vegetable production, seventh in mango, and eighth in potato and guava.

According to Bangladesh Bank, the current loan target includes Tk 120 billion in loans to be disbursed by the state-owned commercial and specialised banks and Tk 220 billion by private and foreign banks.

More than 3.6 million clients took agriculture and rural loans in the 2022-23 fiscal year, and 1.8 million of them were women.

The authorities also instructed banks to distribute the loans through their networks and ensure the distribution of 30 to 50 percent of the target.

Bangladesh Bank's directives said that a minimum of 13 percent of the loan should be disbursed for the fisheries sector and 15 percent for the livestock sector.

It gave new directives for financing rooftop farming and made new farming sectors like king prawn, crab, and eel farming eligible for loans.

The loan ceiling in rural areas for income-generating activities has been raised to Tk 500,000, the central bank said at the press briefing.

The current policy also has provisions for getting loans to establish and run agricultural farms on their land, or leased land and for bearing the cost of livestock maintenance. �bdnews24.com



The Bangladesh Bank has announced its 'Agriculture and Rural Credit' policy with a target of distributing Tk 350 billion in the current fiscal year, a 13.60 percent jump year on year.The government increased the agriculture loan target by 8.88 percent year-on-year to Tk 308 billion in the previous fiscal year.In FY2023, however, the government crossed its target and distributed Tk 320 billion in agricultural loans, said Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan at a press briefing on Sunday. He said the target for the 2023-24 fiscal year was set at Tk 350 billion.The central bank has made a few more sectors eligible for the loans in light of the government's focus on accelerating agricultural production in the country to ensure food safety after the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the Ukraine war.The new policy allows farmers to take loans for farming king prawn, crab, eel, black paddy, and avocado.''We are focusing on increasing agricultural production by providing agriculture loans to reach the government's sustainable development goals, including alleviating poverty, eliminating hunger, and ensuring good health," the deputy governor said.The bank will continue to provide loans to encourage the farming of grains (as an alternative to imported grains), spices and fruits to save on foreign currency, he said.According to government data, Bangladesh is third in rice production globally, third in vegetable production, seventh in mango, and eighth in potato and guava.According to Bangladesh Bank, the current loan target includes Tk 120 billion in loans to be disbursed by the state-owned commercial and specialised banks and Tk 220 billion by private and foreign banks.More than 3.6 million clients took agriculture and rural loans in the 2022-23 fiscal year, and 1.8 million of them were women.The authorities also instructed banks to distribute the loans through their networks and ensure the distribution of 30 to 50 percent of the target.Bangladesh Bank's directives said that a minimum of 13 percent of the loan should be disbursed for the fisheries sector and 15 percent for the livestock sector.It gave new directives for financing rooftop farming and made new farming sectors like king prawn, crab, and eel farming eligible for loans.The loan ceiling in rural areas for income-generating activities has been raised to Tk 500,000, the central bank said at the press briefing.The current policy also has provisions for getting loans to establish and run agricultural farms on their land, or leased land and for bearing the cost of livestock maintenance. �bdnews24.com