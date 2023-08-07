City Bank signs deal with HSTU

Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director and CEO of the bank and Prof. Dr. M Kamruzzaman, Vice-Chancellor of Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Prof. Dr. S. M. Harun-Ur-Rasid, Director, Institute of Research and Training, HSTU, Sheikh Mohammad Maroof andMohammad Mahbubur Rahman, both Additional Managing Directors of the bank and high officials of both the organizations were also present at the signing ceremony.

City Bank has signed an agreement with Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University (HSTU) recently, says a press release.Under this agreement the bank will provide a sizeable fund to HSTU to its Plant and Animal Disease Diagnostic Unit as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR). With this support from City Bank, the research facilities of the university will be strengthened through purchase of new equipment for plant and animal disease diagnosis in the university's central laboratory.The researchers of HSTU will be able to conduct more advanced research to solve problems in the field of agriculture now, which will usher in agriculture related innovation.