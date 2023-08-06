Water-logging makes civic life miserable in Ctg







The Chattogram-people have been suffering from water-logging problem since Thursday following moderate rainfall coupled with abnormal high tide in the sea submerging the low-lying areas of the city.



Most of the residents could not move out from their houses in time of necessity for essential needs. In some areas of the city, rain water inundated homesteads and marooned the dwellers.

The Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in different parts of the country in the next 24 hours.



The met office further predicted that the landslides may occur in the hilly areas of Chattogram.



Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Chattogram may continue further worsening the water-logging, Met office said.



Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rajshahi and Khulna divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country.



The bulletin also predicted that the rainfall activity may continue in the next 72 hours.



The highest rainfall was recorded 141mm at Bandarban in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Saturday.



On Saturday too, most of the low-lying areas of the port city had gone under knee-deep rainwater in a moderate rainfall.



The city people had suffered severely for water-logging particularly the people of the low-lying areas including Bakalia, Chawkbazar, Chandgaon, Agrabad, Mohra, Bakolia, Katalganj, Kapasgola, Bahadderhat, Mia khan Nagar, Reazuddin Bazar, Chaktai, Khatunganj.



The Chattogram people are expected to suffer during the current monsoon from water stagnation.



Of the four projects, the progress of the largest one - re-excavation, expansion, renovation and development of canals - is only 76 per cent whereas the deadline for the project is December this year. Under the project, 36 canals, 176 km of retaining walls, 45 bridges, drains, and footpaths are to be constructed.



Four mega projects by CDA and Bangladesh Army, WDB Project and CCC project are now ongoing only to remove water-logging from the port city of Chattogram.



The total cost of those projects had been estimated over Tk 14,000 crore.



