Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 August, 2023, 10:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dengue Outbreak In Ctg

Man-made crisis of salinehampering treatment

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 5: The artificial crisis of Dextrose Normal Saline (DNS), used in the treatment of dengue patients, has been hampering the treatment severely in the port city Chattogram.

A section of unscrupulous pharmacy owners and sales representatives of pharmaceutical companies have started hoarding the saline to sell at higher rate.

According to local market sellers, the DNS is now being sold at Tk 500 instead of Tk 100.

The dishonest traders blaming that the supply of DNS in the market has been decreased.

Dr Mohammad Ilias Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram told the Daily Observer that the public medicals in Chattogram have a sufficient stock of those medicines.

"A section of dishonest drug traders with profiteering mentality have created the artificial crisis," Civil Surgeon said.

"We have already informed the drug administration and the district administration to take legal action against those traders," he added.

The drug administration and the district administration have already started the drive against the dishonest drug traders.

Against the backdrop of increasing numbers of dengue patients in the city, Chattogram Medical College of Hospital (CMCH) opened a separate 50-bed dengue ward at Cardiac Surgery building.

According to Civil Sugeon office over 3,200 dengue patients have been identified in Chattogram since January. Of them a total of 27 died including 14 babies.

The situation may further deteriorate in the coming September and October, according to medical experts.

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office said, the number of dengue cases in Chattogram is increasing by leaps and bounds every year.
A total of 2,548 dengue patients had been diagnosed in Chattogram in 2019. Of them 7 patients died. In 2021 last, a total of 550 patients had been diagnosed. Of them 8 patients died. In 2020, the number of patients in Chittagong was only 17 and in 2022, a maximum of 5,445 dengue patients were identified.
"Hospitals and upazila



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Local Kukis part of 'Lost tribes of Israel', says KNF
Water-logging makes civic life miserable in Ctg
Man-made crisis of salinehampering treatment
Tagore's 82nd death anniv today
DU snacks shop forced shut as owner fails to meet BCL demand
Amnesty urges BD authorities to end excessive use of force against protesters
Imran arrested after court convicts him of graft
Dengue Cell opens at SSMCH


Latest News
250 families evacuated from hilly areas in Chattogram fearing landslide
Women’s World Cup: Netherlands beats South Africa 2-0
8 bodies recovered, search work continues for missing five
Father, 5 children burnt to death in Australia house fire
Shakib preferred to replace Tamim as ODI captain
Man commits suicide after killing wife in front of his son
Death toll rises to 30 in northern China floods
AL special extended meeting Sunday
252 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
Most Read News
Veronika Decides to Die
Bittersweet solitude
American Prometheus
Masala Red Tea
Ginger Honey Tea
Maya Modi Azad
Five among 4 of family survive after container falls on car in Ctg
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
A skilled, tech-savvy manpower force for a smart Bangladesh
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft