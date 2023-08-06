Man-made crisis of salinehampering treatment







A section of unscrupulous pharmacy owners and sales representatives of pharmaceutical companies have started hoarding the saline to sell at higher rate.



According to local market sellers, the DNS is now being sold at Tk 500 instead of Tk 100.

The dishonest traders blaming that the supply of DNS in the market has been decreased.



Dr Mohammad Ilias Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram told the Daily Observer that the public medicals in Chattogram have a sufficient stock of those medicines.



"A section of dishonest drug traders with profiteering mentality have created the artificial crisis," Civil Surgeon said.



"We have already informed the drug administration and the district administration to take legal action against those traders," he added.



The drug administration and the district administration have already started the drive against the dishonest drug traders.



Against the backdrop of increasing numbers of dengue patients in the city, Chattogram Medical College of Hospital (CMCH) opened a separate 50-bed dengue ward at Cardiac Surgery building.



According to Civil Sugeon office over 3,200 dengue patients have been identified in Chattogram since January. Of them a total of 27 died including 14 babies.



The situation may further deteriorate in the coming September and October, according to medical experts.



Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office said, the number of dengue cases in Chattogram is increasing by leaps and bounds every year.

A total of 2,548 dengue patients had been diagnosed in Chattogram in 2019. Of them 7 patients died. In 2021 last, a total of 550 patients had been diagnosed. Of them 8 patients died. In 2020, the number of patients in Chittagong was only 17 and in 2022, a maximum of 5,445 dengue patients were identified.

"Hospitals and upazila

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 5: The artificial crisis of Dextrose Normal Saline (DNS), used in the treatment of dengue patients, has been hampering the treatment severely in the port city Chattogram.A section of unscrupulous pharmacy owners and sales representatives of pharmaceutical companies have started hoarding the saline to sell at higher rate.According to local market sellers, the DNS is now being sold at Tk 500 instead of Tk 100.The dishonest traders blaming that the supply of DNS in the market has been decreased.Dr Mohammad Ilias Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram told the Daily Observer that the public medicals in Chattogram have a sufficient stock of those medicines."A section of dishonest drug traders with profiteering mentality have created the artificial crisis," Civil Surgeon said."We have already informed the drug administration and the district administration to take legal action against those traders," he added.The drug administration and the district administration have already started the drive against the dishonest drug traders.Against the backdrop of increasing numbers of dengue patients in the city, Chattogram Medical College of Hospital (CMCH) opened a separate 50-bed dengue ward at Cardiac Surgery building.According to Civil Sugeon office over 3,200 dengue patients have been identified in Chattogram since January. Of them a total of 27 died including 14 babies.The situation may further deteriorate in the coming September and October, according to medical experts.Chattogram Civil Surgeon Office said, the number of dengue cases in Chattogram is increasing by leaps and bounds every year.A total of 2,548 dengue patients had been diagnosed in Chattogram in 2019. Of them 7 patients died. In 2021 last, a total of 550 patients had been diagnosed. Of them 8 patients died. In 2020, the number of patients in Chittagong was only 17 and in 2022, a maximum of 5,445 dengue patients were identified."Hospitals and upazila