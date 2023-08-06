DU snacks shop forced shut as owner fails to meet BCL demand







Sources said they laid a trap to extort money from the shop, alleging the stall attendants of selling 'stale and spoiled' food.



Witnesses told the Daily Observer that the stall attendants called the shop owner over phone and conveyed the demand of the BCL men.

As the DUS owner expressed his inability to give the money, the BCL men forcibly shutdown the shop on Wednesday afternoon and lodged a written complaint with university Proctor Prof M Maksudur Rahman against the shop owner for serving adulterated food on the same day.



Chhatra League leader Shahnewaz Arefin Pollob and Md Mushahid Ali of Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Hall, Shahriar Hossen Munna of Haji Mohammad Mohsin Hall, Md Mazharul Islam of Sir AF Rahman Hall Habibur Rahman Kanchon of Masterda Surja Sen Hall and GM Mushfique of Bijoy 71 Hall signed the complaint after 'consulting' with Sayan and Shaikat.



Wishing not to be named, one of them said he did not witness the incident but signed the complaint letter as his leader asked him to.



BCL central unit sources said the son of the shop owner later contacted a central Chhatra League leader who is also a 'my man' of Shaikat but he (BCL leader) informed back that Sayan and Shaikat demanded Tk 5 lakh as their pocket money to reopen the shop.



"Sayan and Shaikat demanded Tk 5 lakh to withdraw the complaint and allow reopening of the shop," the sources further added.



Proctor office sources said the DUS owner visited the Proctor office twice but left without reaching a solution.



"The Proctor rather suggested the owner to reach a compromise with the student leaders," he added.



Prof Maksud denied the allegation and said the university administration is trying to ensure food quality, and added, "We have received a complaint from our students. We will investigate their allegation."



Earlier, Sayan is also alleged to have collected Tk 4 lakh from university's Coffee Hut through a Vice-President of BCL's last DU committee and also a former Chhatra League leader of Haji Mohammad Mohsin Hall.



This correspondent received two videos of the incident where it shows the BCL men scolding the stall attendants to shut down the shop and forcing them to call their boss instead of calling the concerned university authorities to verify their food quality.



Shaikat said that this was an imaginary story that people are making.



"I was never got involved in such heinous acts. I will take action if any DU Chhatra League activist extorts money from anywhere," Shaikat added.



Echoing the same, Sayan said he never talked to the DUS owner or anyone else in this regard.



"I know nothing about this," Sayan said.



