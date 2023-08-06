Imran arrested after court convicts him of graft

Video
Home Front Page

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested at his home in Lahore on Saturday after a court in the capital found him guilty of graft and sentenced him to three years in jail.

The former international cricket star has long warned he would be arrested to prevent him from participating in elections that are due to be held before the end of the year.

Anyone convicted of a criminal offence is usually disqualified from contesting elections or holding office in Pakistan.

"His dishonesty has been established beyond doubt," judge Humayun Dilawar wrote in a ruling seen by AFP for a case centred on gifts he received and did not properly declare while he was premier.

"He has been found guilty of corrupt practices by hiding the benefits he accrued from national exchequer willfully and intentionally."

In May, Khan was arrested and briefly detained in Islamabad for the same case, sparking deadly unrest during which supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party poured onto the streets and clashed with police.

In the aftermath of his release following three days in custody, PTI has been targeted by a crackdown with thousands of arrests, reports of intimidation and muzzling of the press.

Images of Khan, or even mention of him by name, are prohibited from being broadcast on TV channels, but he remains wildly popular and last month a debut video to his personal TikTok account racked up more than 135 million views and 4.5 million likes within 36 hours.    �AFP



