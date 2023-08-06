Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 August, 2023, 10:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dengue Cell opens at SSMCH

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent


A special "Dengue Cell" was established on the ground floor of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the city on Saturday.

Secretary General of the Freedom Physicians Council Dr Md Kamrul Hasan opened the cell after a discussion meeting at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.   
Dr Kamrul said, "The infection of dengue fever has been increasing. All the service providers including doctors and nurses are working to provide treatment to the patients."

He said, "As per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's instructions, we are working continuously to prevent dengue fever in all the medical hospitals in the capital. We will increase manpower by talking to the Health Minister, where there is a shortage of nurses and doctors."

At the beginning of the speech, the Secretary General remembered with respect the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all the martyrs of the Bangabandhu family who were killed on August 15 and all the martyrs who laid their lives in the grenade attack on August 21.

Later, leaflets were distributed among the public under the banner of the Freedom Physicians Parishad along with Syed Hasan Noor Islam, Councillor of Ward No 32 of Dhaka City Corporation, with the aim of killing Aedes mosquitoes and preventing dengue fever.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Local Kukis part of 'Lost tribes of Israel', says KNF
Water-logging makes civic life miserable in Ctg
Man-made crisis of salinehampering treatment
Tagore's 82nd death anniv today
DU snacks shop forced shut as owner fails to meet BCL demand
Amnesty urges BD authorities to end excessive use of force against protesters
Imran arrested after court convicts him of graft
Dengue Cell opens at SSMCH


Latest News
250 families evacuated from hilly areas in Chattogram fearing landslide
Women’s World Cup: Netherlands beats South Africa 2-0
8 bodies recovered, search work continues for missing five
Father, 5 children burnt to death in Australia house fire
Shakib preferred to replace Tamim as ODI captain
Man commits suicide after killing wife in front of his son
Death toll rises to 30 in northern China floods
AL special extended meeting Sunday
252 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
Most Read News
Veronika Decides to Die
Bittersweet solitude
American Prometheus
Masala Red Tea
Ginger Honey Tea
Maya Modi Azad
Five among 4 of family survive after container falls on car in Ctg
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
A skilled, tech-savvy manpower force for a smart Bangladesh
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft