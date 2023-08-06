Dengue Cell opens at SSMCH





A special "Dengue Cell" was established on the ground floor of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the city on Saturday.



Secretary General of the Freedom Physicians Council Dr Md Kamrul Hasan opened the cell after a discussion meeting at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.





He said, "As per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's instructions, we are working continuously to prevent dengue fever in all the medical hospitals in the capital. We will increase manpower by talking to the Health Minister, where there is a shortage of nurses and doctors."



At the beginning of the speech, the Secretary General remembered with respect the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all the martyrs of the Bangabandhu family who were killed on August 15 and all the martyrs who laid their lives in the grenade attack on August 21.



Later, leaflets were distributed among the public under the banner of the Freedom Physicians Parishad along with Syed Hasan Noor Islam, Councillor of Ward No 32 of Dhaka City Corporation, with the aim of killing Aedes mosquitoes and preventing dengue fever.



