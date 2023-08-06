Egg, chicken, fish costlier







Within a week, chicken price increased by Tk 30 to Tk 40 per kg while price of egg by Tk 10 per dozen.



There is no relief in the fish market, but prices of vegetables are slightly lower.

Hilsa is beyond the reach of common people.



During visits to kitchen markets in the capital, it was seen that though the prices were stable in weeks before and after Eid-ul-Azha, the chicken market became volatile again.



A one kg broiler chicken price increased to Tk 180 or Tk 190 from Tk 150 just in few days.



However, the sellers had no shortage of excuses for increasing the price.



The price eggs also increased by Tk 10 per dozen to Tk 170.



Hilsa is beyond the reach of ordinary people even in the peak season.



Pangas and tilapia also became unaffordable selling at above Tk 200 per kg.



Rice, pulses, flour and cooking oil prices have been increased on various pretexts.



There was some relief in the vegetable market.



Consumers are demanding effective action by the government to bring essential prices within the reach of common people.



According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the price of sugar per kg has increased by Tk 58 in the retail market during the year. Besides broiler chicken Tk 20 per kg, local chicken Tk 200, beef Tk 100, fish Tk 100, loose flour Tk 10, local onion Tk 20, potato Tk 10, local garlic Tk 140, imported garlic Tk 90, dry chilli Tk 120, turmeric Tk 40, local ginger Tk 260 , Imported ginger Tk 110 and coarse rice Tk 2 and per hali (4 pieces) eggs are being sold at a higher price of Tk 8 in last one year.



Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) President Golam Rahman said that essential prices increased unbearably. But the consumers income has not increased. Many consumers have stopped buying unless it is essential. Many middle class and lower income families had to cut their food budget causing deficiency in nutrition.



He said that due to concerned officials not paying attention to the market, dishonest traders increased prices causing hardship to common folks. As there is no enforcement of the law, dishonest traders are making money by holding the consumers hostage.



At fish market, small shrimp costs Tk 600 per kg, medium size shrimp-- Tk 800 per kg, pabda --Tk 500 per kg, rohu --Tk 300 to Tk 400 per kg, pangas Tk 200 to Tk 250 per kg, tilapia Tk 220 per kg, puti Tk 800 per kg, tengra Tk 800 per kg and katla Tk 350 per kg.



Beef costs Tk 800 per kg and mutton Tk 1,000 per kg.



There were no buyers in the fish market having at least 25 sellers.



There were barely 10 to 15 buyers at Kawran Bazar Kitchen Market.



Manju Mia, a buyer said that "Now, I don't come to the market with a bag. Tk 1,000 is spent if you buy beef and potato and onion. The fish market is a no go area, as no fish can be bought for Tk 200.



Abdul Malek, a seller said, "The prices of imported products are higher this week."



He said, Bangladeshi tomato costs Tk 120 per kg but Indian costs Tk 240 per kg.



