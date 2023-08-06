Gas crisis will be over within 2 yrs, assures Nasrul







"In next two years, we have to leapfrog to end all our plans and there will be huge challenges," he said this while delivering speech at a seminar titled, "Highest Utilisation of Natural Resources of Bangladesh: Philosophy of Bangabandhu" at Federation Bhaban in the city on Saturday.



The State Minister said the government will complete huge development works in the next two years that involves money and time.

"To meeting the energy crisis of the industries, we need to add the Bhola gas into the national grid, for that we have to install a gas pipeline that cost huge amount of money ....at the same time we need to replace the underground gas pipelines in Dhaka it's a huge job too," Nasrul Hamid said.



According to him, the pipeline project will require about Tk 12,000 crore.



"We hope that we could be able to address the energy crisis, but we need you people's (business community) to use the natural resources in a planned manner, we urge you all to install your factories at the airmarked areas so that we can properly feed you," the State Minister told the seminar.



Over the power issue, Nasrul Hamid said after achieving cent percent electricity coverage, now the government's target is to provide uninterrupted and affordable electricity.



"We are thinking of different sources to generate power and importing electricity to achieve the GDP growth to become a middle income group country, where the country's private sector is plying a significant role," Nasrul said.



Meanwhile, describing the gas crisis issue is a 'manmade' one, eminent energy expert Dr Badrul Imam said the country's two-third area still remains unexplored while the country is experiencing a huge gas crisis.



"The best way to address the current gas crisis is to enhance local gas exploration but unfortunately exploration works are not getting due importance," he told the seminar while presenting the keynote paper.



Taking part in the discussion, Energy Secretary Dr Md Khairuzzaman Majumder said industries will not face any gas crisis from January 2026.



"We have already signed long term contracts with Qatar and Oman and efforts are on to sign three more long-term deals," he said adding, at the same time, preparation is at the final stage to sign more contracts to set up LNG terminals to increase storage and unloading capacity.



Dhaka Chamber President Sameer Sattar said the government should take initiatives to float international tender immediately to explore hydrocarbon in the Bay of Bengal.



Former vice president of FBCCI Dewan Sultan Ahmed said the Titas Gas authority often moves to remove illegal gas connections.



But they never disclose for how long these illegal consumers are using such gas without any payment. As people should know the facts and figures of the volume of corruption and at the same time know the name of the company involved in these type of heinous practices.



FBCCI advisor Abdul Haque said despite different initiatives there is no major progress in gas exploration and what is the gap that should be identified.



Describing the private sector's problem in implementing renewable projects in the country, Abul Hasnat, a member of FBCCI said, "Many of our members have submitted files for renewable energy projects with the Ministry but those did not move, even some files are kept for more than six months at one place�.it is not the proper environment for doing business."



