Hasina to instruct grassroots ahead of elections







The ruling party wants to unite the leaders and activists of all levels of the party and bring them in the field of elections.



AL President Sheikh Haisna, also the Prime Minister, called the special extended meeting of her party at her official residence Ganabhaban and she will chair it.

According to party insiders, she will give a special election message to AL grassroots from the meeting. At the same time, she will give instructions to prepare against any conspiracy of BNP-Jamaat to thwart the elections. Grassroots leaders and public representatives of the ruling party from all over the country will be present in the meeting.



The meeting will start at 10:30am and AL grassroots leaders will return home with the message of 'vote tactics' from the special extended meeting. The ruling party will determine the 'voting strategy' assuming that BNP will participate in the elections, sources said.



AL insiders said that what tactics the party will take to mobilize people if there is violence in the name of movement from the opponents and that message will also be given to the leaders.



Party sources said that the special extended meeting will be held in preparation for the upcoming general election and to counter the conspiracy of BNP-Jamaat to thwart the elections and it will be the last meeting of the party before the elections.



Besides, a message may be given to mitigate the party's internal conflicts. AL is approaching the strategy of uniting the leaders and activists to give reply to the opponents in the polling field in the challenging elections. The responsible organizational leaders of the party are working to break the anger of those leaders and activists who are shying away from the organizational work of the party.



Meanwhile, the party president Sheikh Hasina will seek the organizational activities and she may scold those presidents and general secretaries of different districts and upazila units who have failed to form their full fledged committees within the time frame, party insiders said.



Top leaders of AL said that Sheikh Hasina is determined to hold a free, fair and impartial election and she is very much confident of victory. In this context, Sheikh Hasina will go to the doorstep of the people and she will give instructions to highlight the development of the government in the last 14 and a half years.



Regarding the special extended meeting of the party, AL Presidium Member Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin told the Daily Observer, "In the light of time, our leader Sheikh Hasina will give direction for the next election in the special extended meeting of Awami League on Sunday. Apart from this, the extended meeting is mainly to energize the grassroots level leaders and public representatives before the elections."



AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "The special extended meeting of the party is being held in view of the 12th general election. Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will give a directional message to the leaders and activists. Apart from election preparations, there will be issues of strengthening party unity and organizational strength."



"Besides, instructions will be given to the grassroots leaders to highlight the development and achievements of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the general voters and their homes," he added.



Party's Organizing Secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, also the ruling party whip of the Jatiya Sangsad, said, "The special extended meeting is quite important. Awami League's victory in the upcoming general election is absolutely necessary for the larger interest of the country and the nation at the age of promotion from a less developed country to a middle income country. People's leader Sheikh Hasina is determined to hold a free, impartial, participatory election. The party thinks that victory will come if Awami League avoids all internal conflicts or rivalries and fights unitedly in the election."



"In this context, party leader Sheikh Hasina will give directions and listen to the advice of the grassroots to establish solid unity up to the grassroots of the party and to go to the grassroots people to ask for votes, correct local errors and ensure victory by continuing the peaceful environment. The grassroots leaders are connected with people and their suggestions will be incorporated in future action plans of the party," Swapon added.



Already, maximum grassroots level leaders and public representatives from AL across the country have come to the capital. They are eagerly waiting to meet their supreme leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the special extended meeting. And they also have some expectations from the extended meeting.



Regarding the grassroots expectation from the special extended meeting, Ishwarganj upazila AL General Secretary Safir Uddin Ahmed told the Daily Observer, "Our party is in power for three consecutive terms. In many places our party leaders are being involved in rivalry in the name of competition and which is very alarming for the unity of the party. We hope our leader Sheikh Hasina will give stern warning on this issue."



"Besides, many party MPs and other public representatives are conducting their own politics bypassing party politics. That is why the party is suffering. So, Sheikh Hasina should give a clear message about this matter. At the end of the day, grassroots leaders and activists are the heart of Awami League," added the grassroots level leader.



In the special extended meeting of Awami League, members of the National Committee of AL, Central Executive Committee, Advisory Council Members, Presidents and General Secretaries of district, city, municipal and upazila or thana committees, party's MPs, chairman of Zilla Parishads and Upazila Parishads, mayors of cities and municipal towns and central presidents and general secretaries of allied organisations will be present.



