Renewable energy can solve Dhaka's air pollution: Experts







Dhaka's ranking among the cities worldwide with its air quality, may be a health concern for people who are sensitive to air pollution.



To save the nation from air pollution, experts gathered at a press conference on Saturday under the banner of Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS), Bangladesh Resource Center for Indigenous Knowledge (BARCIK) and World Vision Bangladesh, at Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).

"We are here to make the people aware about the "Role of Renewable Energy in Improving Air Quality and Energy Development", our demand is if 40 per cent of the electricity production can be ensured using clean energy or renewable energy, the country's air quality will be in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organisation," said Prof Dr Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, founding chairman of CAPS.



Mihir Biswas, Joint Secretary of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) presided over the conference.



BARCIK's Md Jahangir Alam, World Vision Bangladesh Urban Program Technical Coordinator Dominic Centu Gomez, Center for Law and Policy Affairs (CLPA) Advocate Syed Mahbubul Alam Tahin, Rasheduzzaman Majumder, Executive Director of Institute for Planning and Development (IPD) Prof Dr Adil Mohammad Khan, Member Secretary of Bangladesh Nature Conservation Alliance (BNCA), Mohammad Anwarul Haque, Project Director of BARCIK Md Kamruzzaman Sagor, Research Coordinator of Poribesh Uddog Engr Nasir Ahmmed Pataory and Executive Director of Center for Global Environment and Development (CGED) Abdul Wahab also spokes.



"The use of fossil fuels to meet the energy demand is constantly increasing greenhouse gas emission causing massive deterioration of air quality," Prof Dr Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder said.



He gave five recommendations to improve the country's air quality: (1) Maintaining the previous standard of 15 micrograms per meter cubic of Particulate Matter (PM2.5) in the Air Pollution (Control) Rules-2022 (2) Maintaining the Standard of Pollutants Emissions in the production of thermal power in the same way that development assistance countries in their own countries (3) Ensuring the import and use of low Sulphur (50 ppm) diesel as specified in order no. 19 of Page 16 of the Air Pollution Control Guidelines issued by the Department of Environment (DoE). (4) All coal, oil and gas based thermal power plants should be kept in red category in as before. (5) According to the announcement of COP26 by the Prime Minister, effective measures are recommended to achieve the target of 40 per cent of the total electricity generation using clean energy or renewable energy by 2041.



Mihir Biswas said that the combustion of fossil fuel release various pollutants into the air which are extremely harmful to the human body. To reduce air pollution, need to promote renewable energy for each and every sector by the Power Division and SREDA.

Dominic Sentu Gomes, Technical Coordinator, Urban Program, World Vision Bangladesh's said that it is the right of all people to live in clean air, which is one of the government's responsibilities to ensure. But it is a sad fact that at present there is a lack of clean air in our country especially in big urban areas or mega cities.



Coordinator of BARCIK Jahangir Alam said that not only research institutes like CAPS, but also Youth organisations should come forward to improve the Air Quality of the capital.



The Republic's Constitution stipulates the environment must be preserved for the present and future generations. In this situation, air pollution control is mandatory for betterment of public health, economic and environmental development of the country renewable energy is definitely essential, said Advocate Syed Mahbubul Alam Tahin, secretary of CLPA.



No one wants to live without electricity or in load shedding, along with that we want to breathe clean air. And both of these can be ensured by renewable energy" said by Advocate Rasheduzzaman Majumder.



Executive Director of the Institute for Planning and Development (IPD) Professor Dr Adil Mohammad Khan said relaxation of Air Quality standards and downgrading of coal and oil-based power plants from red to orange could cause public health disaster, which should be reversed immediately.



Research Coordinator of Poribesh Uddog Engr Nasir Ahmmed Pataory said, instead of relying on non-renewable energy, we should meet the fuel demand by increasing the use of renewable energy at the individual, local and national levels.



