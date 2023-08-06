Discharge duties as per constitution, Fakhrul urges public servants





BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday urged public servants to discharge their duties as per the constitution since the government is trying to usurp power again by controlling state apparatus.



He made the comment in front the National Press Club at a rally organized by the Bangladesh Sammilita Peshajibi Parisha in protest against the 'prescribed' verdict of a lower court against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman in a graft case.





"We urge our brothers to discharge your specific responsibilities in light with the constitution and the specific code of conduct. Do not bow down to injustice," the BNP leader said.



Mirza Fakhrul claimed that all opposition political parties have united in a one-point movement.



He said, "We have clearly said that oppression, torture will not work in this time. When Tsunami starts nothing can stop it. Now the people are participating at our anti-government movements like the flood waters."



Mirza Fakhrul said, "Awami League has seized power by destroying the entire election system and making two consecutive elections completely ridiculous.



"They postings DCs, SPs and promoted thousands of officials in administration to cling to power by stealing people's votes. This won't happen again," he added.

