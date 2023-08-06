Video
BNP a poisonous tumour in country’s politics: Quader

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said that BNP is a poisonous tumour in country's politics.

"BNP is a poisonous tumour and as long as this malignant tumour exists, there will be killings, conspiracies, terrorism and all kinds of unrest in the country," he said.

The minister said this while talking to the reporters after paying tribute to valiant freedom fighter Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, by placing a floral wreath on Kamal's grave on the occasion of his 74th birth anniversary in city's Banani graveyard.

Obaidul Quader said that the Zia family is responsible for all the bloody tragedies in this country.

The brutality of 1975 is their creation, he said, adding that Ziaur Rahman is the mastermind of August 15 carnage.

Ziaur Rahman is also responsible for Jail Killing on November 3, 1975, he said, adding that his son Tarique Rahman is the mastermind of August 21 grenade attack on Sheikh Hasina.     �BSS


