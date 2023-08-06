Video
Woman, 2 others killed in road accidents in city

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent


At least three people were killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka and Tangail on Saturday.

In Dhaka, a woman died after a garbage truck of the city corporation ran over her in the capital's Jatrabari area early Saturday. The deceased was Nazma Begum, 46. She hailed from Bhola. She came to Dhaka for treatment. The accident happened at about 5:00am.
Abdul Momin, son of the deceased, said, "I along with my mother reached Sadarghat around 5:00am from Bhola. Then they got into a battery-run rickshaw for going to a relative's house at Jatrabari's Shonir Akhra. When the vehicle reached Jatrabari, it was hit by a manhole's slab and my mother fell to the ground. Then a speeding city corporation garbage truck ran over her."

She was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in a critical condition where the on-duty doctors declared her dead.
 
The body has been kept at the hospital morgue, said DMCH police camp in-charge inspector Bachchu Miah.



