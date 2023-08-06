|
Woman, 2 others killed in road accidents in city
Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023
At least three people were killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka and Tangail on Saturday.
In Dhaka, a woman died after a garbage truck of the city corporation ran over her in the capital's Jatrabari area early Saturday. The deceased was Nazma Begum, 46. She hailed from Bhola. She came to Dhaka for treatment. The accident happened at about 5:00am.
She was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in a critical condition where the on-duty doctors declared her dead.
The body has been kept at the hospital morgue, said DMCH police camp in-charge inspector Bachchu Miah.