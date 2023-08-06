

Journos pay tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara



After laying the wreath, the journalist leaders stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the Father of the Nation's memory.



The BFUJ delegation was led by its President Omar Faruque and Secretary General Dip Azad, while the journalists' leaders later offered prayers seeking divine blessings for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members who embraced martyrdom on August 15, 1975.

National news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's former media adviser and the Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, senior journalist Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul were among the former BFUJ presidents who comprised the delegation.



The other members of the delegation included former BFUJ secretary general Abdul Jalil Bhuyian, BFUJ's incumbent Treasurer Khairuzzaman Kamal and its member Noore Jannat Akter Seema.



A special prayer was offered seeking long life of Premier Sheikh Hasina and her family members.



Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) led by its President Sohel Haider Chowdhury and General Secretary Akter Hossain later paid tributes to Father of the Nation.



Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Abul Kalam Azad, Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Omar Faruque and Dip Azad also signed the visitors' book at the shrine.



BFUJ's other affiliated unions, including journalists unions of Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Barishal, Khulna, Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Brahmanbaria, Kushtia, Jashore, Dinajpur and Bogura led by their presidents and general secretaries paid tributes to Bangabandhu at the mausoleum. �BSS



