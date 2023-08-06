Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 August, 2023, 10:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Journos pay tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

Journos pay tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Journos pay tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

TUNGIPARA, Aug 5: The present and former leaders of BFUJ-Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists' on Saturday paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a floral wreath at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

After laying the wreath, the journalist leaders stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the Father of the Nation's memory.

The BFUJ delegation was led by its President Omar Faruque and Secretary General Dip Azad, while the journalists' leaders later offered prayers seeking divine blessings for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members who embraced martyrdom on August 15, 1975.

National news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's former media adviser and the Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, senior journalist Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul were among the former BFUJ presidents who comprised the delegation.

The other members of the delegation included former BFUJ secretary general Abdul Jalil Bhuyian, BFUJ's incumbent Treasurer Khairuzzaman Kamal and its member Noore Jannat Akter Seema.

A special prayer was offered seeking long life of Premier Sheikh Hasina and her family members.

Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) led by its President Sohel Haider Chowdhury and General Secretary Akter Hossain later paid tributes to Father of the Nation.

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Abul Kalam Azad, Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Omar Faruque and Dip Azad also signed the visitors' book at the shrine.

BFUJ's other affiliated unions, including journalists unions of Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Barishal, Khulna, Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Brahmanbaria, Kushtia, Jashore, Dinajpur and Bogura led by their presidents and general secretaries paid tributes to Bangabandhu at the mausoleum.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Discharge duties as per constitution, Fakhrul urges public servants
BNP a poisonous tumour in country’s politics: Quader
Woman, 2 others killed in road accidents in city
Journos pay tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara
PM hands over awards to 10 sportspersons, 2 organisations
PM urges private sector to patronize sports, culture
US aims to deploy troops on tankers to deter seizures by Iran: official
Quader condemns Fakhrul’s statement on judiciary


Latest News
250 families evacuated from hilly areas in Chattogram fearing landslide
Women’s World Cup: Netherlands beats South Africa 2-0
8 bodies recovered, search work continues for missing persons
Father, 5 children burnt to death in Australia house fire
Shakib preferred to replace Tamim as ODI captain
Man commits suicide after killing wife in front of his son
Death toll rises to 30 in northern China floods
AL special extended meeting Sunday
252 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
Most Read News
Veronika Decides to Die
Bittersweet solitude
American Prometheus
Masala Red Tea
Ginger Honey Tea
Maya Modi Azad
Five among 4 of family survive after container falls on car in Ctg
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
A skilled, tech-savvy manpower force for a smart Bangladesh
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft