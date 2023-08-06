

PM urges private sector to patronize sports, culture



"I believe that in cultural practices and sports private sector patronisation is needed along with the government efforts for their development," she said.



The Prime Minister said this while addressing a programme to mark the 74th birth anniversary of valiant freedom fighter and captain Shaheed Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in city's Osmani Memorial auditorium.

Sheikh Hasina said that without patronisation it is not possible to enrich culture and sports.



She said that mini stadiums are being built in every upazila so that the boys and girls of the country could be more interested in sports.



Hasina said the nation will always remember the contribution of Sheikh Kamal in the sports field of Bangladesh. She said Kamal was involved in various sports like football, cricket, badminton and hockey.



"Sheikh Kamal has specially contributed to the excellence of the country's football game," she said.



The PM said that Kamal, her brother, was also involved in various cultural activities.



Mentioning that Kamal formed Spandan Band group, she said her brother popularised various folk songs of the country through using modern instruments like electric organ. Referring to Kamal's skill in acting, she said he used to act well in drama. She mentioned that Kamal's organisational skill was very strong.



"But, he had not the desire to be a leader," she added.



Stating that Sheikh Kamal had a sense of responsibility from his childhood, PM Hasina said that his brother was originally a versatile talent.



"� if Sheikh Kamal were alive today, maybe she would not have to take such a big responsibility today," the prime minister said in an emotion-choked voice.



Hasina said that local players are moving ahead amid limited facilities and bringing glory and reputation for Bangladesh.

She hoped that private sector will stay beside the country's sports and cultural sector.



Hasina mentioned that her government has been organising football tournament in primary school, college and university levels alongside other sports competitions and taking the local sports forward.



She asked the private sector to search the local talents and patronise them. "You will see that they will pull Bangladesh ahead and boost the glory and reputation of the country," she said. The PM also unveiled cover of a book titled "Sheikh Kamal: Khanajonma Ek Nakhkhatra. She also distributed "Bangabandhu Sports Scholarship" at the ceremony.



The scholarship is being given by the Bangabandhu Krirashebi Kalyan Foundation for fiscal year 2023-24.



A total of 500 students is being given this scholarship, where students in classes V-X is getting Tk 12,000 annually, Tk 1,000 each month, while students in classes XI to honours level is getting Tk 24,000 annually, Tk 2,000 each month.



At the same programme she also handed over the prestigious Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council (NSC) Award-2023 to 10 sports personalities and two organisations in eight categories in recognition of outstanding contribution to sports.



State Minister for Youth and Sports Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel presided over the programme.



Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman and Youth and Sports Secretary Mohiuddin Ahmed also spoke at the programme.



The legendary hockey player and the first captain of Bangladesh national hockey team Abdus Sadek And Women's football team captain Sabina Khatun spoke from the award recipients. �UNB



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday called for more private sector patronisation for sports and culture to supplement government efforts."I believe that in cultural practices and sports private sector patronisation is needed along with the government efforts for their development," she said.The Prime Minister said this while addressing a programme to mark the 74th birth anniversary of valiant freedom fighter and captain Shaheed Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in city's Osmani Memorial auditorium.Sheikh Hasina said that without patronisation it is not possible to enrich culture and sports.She said that mini stadiums are being built in every upazila so that the boys and girls of the country could be more interested in sports.Hasina said the nation will always remember the contribution of Sheikh Kamal in the sports field of Bangladesh. She said Kamal was involved in various sports like football, cricket, badminton and hockey."Sheikh Kamal has specially contributed to the excellence of the country's football game," she said.The PM said that Kamal, her brother, was also involved in various cultural activities.Mentioning that Kamal formed Spandan Band group, she said her brother popularised various folk songs of the country through using modern instruments like electric organ. Referring to Kamal's skill in acting, she said he used to act well in drama. She mentioned that Kamal's organisational skill was very strong."But, he had not the desire to be a leader," she added.Stating that Sheikh Kamal had a sense of responsibility from his childhood, PM Hasina said that his brother was originally a versatile talent."� if Sheikh Kamal were alive today, maybe she would not have to take such a big responsibility today," the prime minister said in an emotion-choked voice.Hasina said that local players are moving ahead amid limited facilities and bringing glory and reputation for Bangladesh.She hoped that private sector will stay beside the country's sports and cultural sector.Hasina mentioned that her government has been organising football tournament in primary school, college and university levels alongside other sports competitions and taking the local sports forward.She asked the private sector to search the local talents and patronise them. "You will see that they will pull Bangladesh ahead and boost the glory and reputation of the country," she said. The PM also unveiled cover of a book titled "Sheikh Kamal: Khanajonma Ek Nakhkhatra. She also distributed "Bangabandhu Sports Scholarship" at the ceremony.The scholarship is being given by the Bangabandhu Krirashebi Kalyan Foundation for fiscal year 2023-24.A total of 500 students is being given this scholarship, where students in classes V-X is getting Tk 12,000 annually, Tk 1,000 each month, while students in classes XI to honours level is getting Tk 24,000 annually, Tk 2,000 each month.At the same programme she also handed over the prestigious Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council (NSC) Award-2023 to 10 sports personalities and two organisations in eight categories in recognition of outstanding contribution to sports.State Minister for Youth and Sports Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel presided over the programme.Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman and Youth and Sports Secretary Mohiuddin Ahmed also spoke at the programme.The legendary hockey player and the first captain of Bangladesh national hockey team Abdus Sadek And Women's football team captain Sabina Khatun spoke from the award recipients. �UNB