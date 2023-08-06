Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 August, 2023, 10:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Covid: 22 more cases reported

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Bangladesh reported 22 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,044,735 according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity dropped to 2.54 per cent from Friday's 3.52 per cent as 867 samples were tested, it said.

However, the recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.38 per cent and 1.44 per cent, respectively.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.     �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid: 22 more cases reported
Man held with Yaba in Gazipur
‘Shishu Mela’to encourage children in sports
Killers were even afraid of Bangabandhu’s shadow: Hasan
Water transports banned in Kaptai Lake
Twin brothers drown in Cumilla
Thalassemia awareness prog held at JU
2.19kg heroin seized in Cox’s Bazar


Latest News
250 families evacuated from hilly areas in Chattogram fearing landslide
Women’s World Cup: Netherlands beats South Africa 2-0
8 bodies recovered, search work continues for missing persons
Father, 5 children burnt to death in Australia house fire
Shakib preferred to replace Tamim as ODI captain
Man commits suicide after killing wife in front of his son
Death toll rises to 30 in northern China floods
AL special extended meeting Sunday
252 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
Most Read News
Veronika Decides to Die
Bittersweet solitude
American Prometheus
Masala Red Tea
Ginger Honey Tea
Maya Modi Azad
Five among 4 of family survive after container falls on car in Ctg
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
A skilled, tech-savvy manpower force for a smart Bangladesh
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft