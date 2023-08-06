Covid: 22 more cases reported







With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,044,735 according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



The daily case test positivity dropped to 2.54 per cent from Friday's 3.52 per cent as 867 samples were tested, it said.

However, the recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.38 per cent and 1.44 per cent, respectively.



