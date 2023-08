The arrested was identified as Shaker Ahmed Shakil, 30, hailed from Cox's Bazar district.



GAZIPUR, Aug 5: Police in a drive on Friday night arrested an alleged drug peddler with 3,300 pieces of yaba tablets in Tongi East Thana area of the district.The arrested was identified as Shaker Ahmed Shakil, 30, hailed from Cox's Bazar district.Assistant Police Commissioner Md Asaduzzaman said, on information, a team of the police conducted a raid in Himardighi Satrang area around 11:00pm on Friday and nabbed Shakil with the contraband yaba tablets.A case is being processed to file in this connection. �BSS