Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 6 August, 2023, 10:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

‘Shishu Mela’to encourage children in sports

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Save the Children has organized a child fair (Shishu Mela) with the main objective of encouraging children in sport, by emphasizing the core characteristics of sports such as joy, exploration, problem-solving, and resilience
"It also aimed to create understanding of creating safe environment for the children to learn by playing," according to a press release.

The day-long fair was organized at the Lakeshore Hotel in Gulshan on Saturday under the "Championing Play" project run by the international development organization Save the Children in Bangladesh with funding from Lego Foundation.
The fair featured various stalls like the "Khelnar Karigor," where children were taught to make toys using paper, and the "Akibuki," where children could draw pictures using various tools.

There was also a stall called "Ja Iccha Tai," where children could arrange different types of games as they desired, and a stall called "Mati Niya Matamati," where they could create various things using clay, said the release.

Each stall focused on providing the children's initial care and development, using the Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) approach, which is highly beneficial for a child's overall growth. Children aged 3 to 10 years and their parents participated in the event through online pre-registration for morning and afternoon sessions.

The "Championing Play project is a crucial initiative by Save focusing on physical, linguistic, social, and cognitive development of children aged 0-6 years in Gaibandha district.

During the pandemic, the project used play and learning materials to create a conducive environment for children's learning at home. Besides Gaibandha, the project collaborated with the Bangladesh Shishu Academy, distributing play materials (Magic Bags) to education centres for promoting learning through play. Additionally, in some private schools in Dhaka, play materials (Magic Bags) were distributed for the promotion of learning through play, the release also said.     �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid: 22 more cases reported
Man held with Yaba in Gazipur
‘Shishu Mela’to encourage children in sports
Killers were even afraid of Bangabandhu’s shadow: Hasan
Water transports banned in Kaptai Lake
Twin brothers drown in Cumilla
Thalassemia awareness prog held at JU
2.19kg heroin seized in Cox’s Bazar


Latest News
250 families evacuated from hilly areas in Chattogram fearing landslide
Women’s World Cup: Netherlands beats South Africa 2-0
8 bodies recovered, search work continues for missing persons
Father, 5 children burnt to death in Australia house fire
Shakib preferred to replace Tamim as ODI captain
Man commits suicide after killing wife in front of his son
Death toll rises to 30 in northern China floods
AL special extended meeting Sunday
252 Bangladeshis held in Malaysia
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
Most Read News
Veronika Decides to Die
Bittersweet solitude
American Prometheus
Masala Red Tea
Ginger Honey Tea
Maya Modi Azad
Five among 4 of family survive after container falls on car in Ctg
Trawler sinks with over 50 people on board in Munshiganj, many missing
A skilled, tech-savvy manpower force for a smart Bangladesh
Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case, barred him from politics for 5yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft