Sunday, 6 August, 2023, 10:39 AM
Killers were even afraid of Bangabandhu’s shadow: Hasan

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said the 1975 assassins killed most of the Father of the Nation's family members including emerging youth Sheikh Kamal as they were afraid of not only Bangabandhu, but even his shadow.

"The killers of August 15, 1975 got afraid of not only Bangabandhu, but even his shadow. So they assassinated Father of the Nation's family members they found including intelligent youth Sheikh Kamal at that fateful night," he said.

Hasan, also Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary, was speaking to the newsmen after paying floral tributes at the city's Banani grave of Bangabandhu's eldest son Sheikh Kamal on his 74th birth anniversary.

He said if Sheikh Kamal wasn't brutally murdered that day, he could contribute to the nation in many ways.

He also said, "It is a matter of regret that BNP men still chant 'weapons of 75 roar again' at its rallies. And thus, they admit that their leader Ziaur Rahman was involved in August 15 carnage".

Even celebrating fake birthday by Begum Zia on national mourning day by cutting cakes merely meant "to mock that brutal killing", the minister said and added: "This ill politics needs to be eliminated forever".

He also paid glowing homage to the memory of Shaheed Sheikh Kamal and prayed for eternal peace of his departed soul.

Hasan also remembered Sheikh Kamal's contribution to the Great Liberation War and said he (Sheikh Kamal) fought for the country joining the Liberation War.

Calling Sheikh Kamal as sports and political organizer, cultural personality and national cricketer, Hasan said Sheikh Kamal was a person with different qualities.

He said Sheikh Kamal-founded Abahani Club was the pioneer of modern football in the country.     �BSS


