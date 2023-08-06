Video
Water transports banned in Kaptai Lake

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Rangamati, Aug 5: Due to heavy rains and landslides, the local administration has banned movement of all types of water vessels in Rangamati's Kaptai Lake until further notice.

Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain Khan has announced the suspension of all types of boating in Kaptai Lake from Saturday (August 5) morning due to ongoing heavy rains and landslides in Rangamati.

The announcement was made in a press release of the district administration on Friday night.

However, vessels engaged in law enforcement agencies and emergency government work will remain out of the ban's purview.
Besides, the deputy commissioner instructed common people living in dangerous hilly areas to move to safe shelters and residents to be vigilant.

The district administration is urging the people living in dangerous areas in Shimultali, Rupnagar, Loknath Mandir, Bhedvedi Muslim Para of Rangamati city to move to safer places.

Meanwhile, 19 shelters have been opened in 9 wards of Rangamati city under the initiative of Rangamati district administration for those living at the foot of the hill.     �UNB


