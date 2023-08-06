Twin brothers drown in Cumilla







The deceased were identified as Md Hasan and Hason, 8, sons of late Kabir Hossain of Cumilla's Muradnagar upazila.

Md Tanvir Hossain, chairman of Sadar South upazila's Bijoypur union, said the twins used to live in their grandfather's house after the death of their father.





Later, family members found their bodies floating on the water body. �UNB



CUMILLA, Aug 5: Two brothers drowned while playing beside a ditch at Ghoshgaon village inSadar South upazila of Cumilla on Saturday.The deceased were identified as Md Hasan and Hason, 8, sons of late Kabir Hossain of Cumilla's Muradnagar upazila.Md Tanvir Hossain, chairman of Sadar South upazila's Bijoypur union, said the twins used to live in their grandfather's house after the death of their father.They drowned while playing beside the ditch in the afternoon, added the chairman.Later, family members found their bodies floating on the water body. �UNB