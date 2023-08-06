Thalassemia awareness prog held at JU







JU and Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiative (ideSHi) jointly organised the programme.



Chairman of Public Health and Informatics Department Prof Mahfuza Mubarak chaired the programme.

Lead scientist at ideSHi Firdausi Qadri spoke in the programme as keynote speaker while former Health Secretary Mohammad Sirajul Islam, Bangladesh Thalassemia Prevention Movement Secretary Dr Nusrat Sultana Lima, faculties, students, was present, among others.



Dr Qadri shed light on the pathophysiology, prevalence, importance of screening, and outcome of thalassemia.



She explained that creating awareness and screening for thalassemia could prevent the spread of this genetic disorder.



Later, around 250 students, teachers, and staff of the university provided blood samples to screen for thalassemia.

The tests will be done at ideSHI laboratory and test results will be sent by email.



