2.19kg heroin seized in Cox’s Bazar

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Saturday seized 2.19 kg heroin from a Dhaka-bound bus in Cox's Bazar Sadar upazila.The contraband drugs were seized during a drive in the morning, said a press release of 34 BGB Battalion.Acting on a tip-off, a BGB team led by Shafiqul Islam took position on the highway near Uttar Muhuri Para area in Sadar upazila.They stopped a bus, conducted a search operation and seized the drugs, added the press release. �UNB