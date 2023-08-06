A ray of hope in Teesta water-sharing dispute







Despite more than a decade of half-hearted attempts and missed opportunities, a recent development suggests that a wind of change might finally be favouring a resolution to this long-standing issue.



However, Teesta River water holds immense importance for both Bangladesh and India. As early as 2011, possibility of an agreement appeared imminent - only to be dashed at the eleventh hour, leaving aspirations unfulfilled. Since then, high-level diplomatic exchanges and a spree of high-level dialogues have failed resulting in substantial progress.

According to a recent news report published in this daily titled "India's Neighbourhood First Policy", the Teesta water sharing issue with Bangladesh was brought up at a Lok Sabha session held on July 25. The dialogue session not only acknowledged the Teesta water-sharing challenge but also urged on swift action to improve BD-India bilateral ties.



However, as with any complex issue involving politics and regional interests, challenges remain. And unwavering opposition from the West Bengal state government, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, presents a formidable barrier from reaching a solution.



In particular, role of Abhishek Banerjee from the All India Trinamool Congress within the committee, led by PP Chaudhary of the ruling BJP government, stressed on sincere efforts to bridge the gap of divergent perspectives.



The committee's move to discuss the Teesta issue outside the confines of cabinet, as noted by Indian journalist and analyst Jayanta Ghosal, speaks to revamp and resolve the pending issue.



Yet, questions linger. Will the committee's recommendations translate into meaningful action? Will Mamata Banerjee's concerns be addressed effectively? As one of our retired diplomat rightly pointed out, lack of binding obligation in the parliamentary committee report tempers expectations. And confluence of internal politics and international diplomacy presents a delicate equation that requires adept handling.



As Bangladesh gears up for the G20 New Delhi Summit and both countries face upcoming elections, the Teesta River water-sharing agreement enters a critical juncture. The potential benefits of cooperation are substantial, from agricultural development to improved bilateral relations. That said - benefits must be mutual and balanced against the need to address regional priorities and domestic political considerations.



In conclusion, Teesta water-sharing dispute serves as a microcosm of the challenges and opportunities that define modern diplomacy. It is also a stark reminder that progress hinges on collaboration, understanding, and foremost the ability to find common grounds amidst divergent interests. As both nations navigate these complex currents, both countries should also ponder over shared objectives that lie beyond the horizon. For Teesta water-sharing issue have the potentials to nourish not only fields but also the seeds of cooperation and goodwill between Bangladesh and India.



Sharing water from a trans-boundary river should never be a political bone of contention.



