Role of BRICS in de-dollarization







The dollar has been the world's principal reserve currency since the end of World War II and is the most widely used currency for international trade. High global demand for dollars allows the United States to borrow money at a lower cost and use currency as a tool of diplomacy, but that comes with drawbacks. The US dollar is fiat money, it is not backed by a commodity like gold or silver, but rather by the government's decree or legal tender laws. The US dollar is widely accepted as a medium of exchange, unit of account, and store of value both domestically and internationally, and its value is determined by supply and demand in the global foreign exchange market.



A reserve currency is a foreign currency that a central bank or treasury holds as part of its country's formal foreign exchange reserves. As of July 2023, China has by far the most reported foreign currency reserves of any country, with more than $3 trillion. Japan, in second place, has around $1.1 trillion. India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, and Taiwan also have large reserve holdings. The United States currently holds roughly $244 billion worth of assets in its pool of reserves, including $36 billion worth of foreign currencies. Almost every commodity, including oil and gold, trades in dollars. The International Monetary Fund estimates 59% of global central bank reserves are in dollars, with euros at 20%, and the yuan just 5%.

The economic upheaval caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine has renewed concerns about the downfall of the dollar as the leading reserve currency. Previous predictions about the dollar's demise, including after the 2008 financial crisis, have not come to pass, but some economists say that the dollar's role in the international financial system should not be taken for granted, because there are economic and geopolitical incentives for other countries to de-dollarize.



The exorbitant privilege the US enjoys from the dollar being unambiguously the world's reserve currency is under attack again. The emerging market Brics countries are trying to attract hangers-on by whipping up talk of a rival to dethrone King Dollar. Foreign sanctions have frozen around $300 billion out of $640 billion that Russia had in its gold and forex reserves.



The irony is that de-dollarisation is rearing its head just as the US settles its debt-ceiling fracas. The influence of the Brics coalition could be substantial, given the group has 42% of the world's population. But economically, it delivers just 23% of total global output and only 18% of trade. According to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Transactions, the dollar is used for 42% of currency transactions. The euro's share is 32% but it doesn't have anything like the same influence outside Europe and parts of North Africa. The Chinese yuan contributes about 2%, as its non-domestic usage does not extend significantly even within Asia, or outside of trade-linked finance.



De-dollarisation becomes a lasting trend or fades away as a fad will depend on various factors, including the actions of major economies, the stability of the global financial system, and the emergence of viable alternatives. It is possible that the trend of reduced reliance on the US dollar will continue to evolve, but it is unlikely to happen rapidly or completely in the foreseeable future, despite the hopes and ambitions of BRICS at large.



Many Latin American countries have been moving for several days to use alternative currencies other than the dollar in international trade. Bolivia has now joined it. Officials say the Bolivian government is determined to reduce its dependence on the US dollar in foreign trade. As an alternative to the dollar, the Chinese yuan is the preferred currency of the Andean country's government.



The US dollar's role as world's primary reserve currency for global trade was challenged at a finance summit in Paris by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz In�cio Lula da Silva after the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended the oversized role of US dollar in global markets.



Russia has been using the Chinese yuan as one of its main currencies for international reserves and overseas trade since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Concerns have been raised that Washington might increasingly exploit the global dominance of the dollar to further its foreign policy objectives, as exemplified by the freezing of $300 billion worth of Russian central bank assets held in dollars and euros by Ukraine's western allies.



Experts believe that if countries like Saudi Arabia and Indonesia join the bloc, the contribution of BRICS to global GDP and trade will increase significantly. In this situation, joining the BRICS alliance can slightly increase the economic potential of a country.



Western countries imposed economic sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine, but none of the BRICS members took part; Instead, India and China's trade with Russia has increased. It is said that BRICS is quite active and strong in the existing geopolitical context, even if it is lagging sometimes. All in all, despite being an economic alliance, BRICS is appearing with new challenges in the case of Western countries. The alliance wants to send that message by increasing the number of members.



In the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, the process of de-dealerization in world trade has gained momentum. Many countries are now thinking of conducting international trade in a different currency, bypassing the US dollar. Meanwhile, the BRICS countries announced the launch of a new reserve currency last April. However, in this case, there is room for consideration on two issues. The two issues are-firstly, the interests of all BRICS countries are not the same; Second, the potential of the new currency and its credibility. As a first step, the BRICS member countries, led by India and China, want to complete their transactions in national currencies. There are indications that BRICS will also actively consider trading in digital or alternative currencies once trading in its own currency begins.



As the BRICS looks to expand and Bangladesh hopes to be a member, analysts have started weighing the gains from being part of the bloc that aims to create a new global order to counter the dominance of US and its currency dollar. While immediate benefits may not be apparent, analysts believe that joining BRICS will yield medium- to long-term advantages as the bloc actively expands to reduce the dominance of the US and the US dollar.



In 2014, BRICS formed the New Development Bank (NDB) as an alternative to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF). Experts say, New Development Bank (NDB) is considering the introduction of an alternative currency, which could benefit Bangladesh by diversifying its currency and foreign exchange reserves beyond the US dollar.



BRICS is considering expanding its membership, and a growing number of countries have expressed interest in joining. If Saudi Arabia were to join this group, it would not only significantly increase the size and influence of the bloc, but also provide the country with access to a powerful network of economic partners.



Citing data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), JP Morgan showed that the use of the dollar as a global reserve currency fell last year. In 2001, which was 73 percent of the global total reserves, in 2022 it has come down to 58 percent. However, the yuan's share rose only 2.5 percent during this period.



The new polarization in the global economy after the start of the Ukraine war has led to the discussion of alternative currencies to the dollar and China's economic power. Analysts say that China will overtake the United States by 2035. However, there are doubts about how much it will be possible to establish an alternative currency to the dollar.



The writer is a Banker & author of "Foreign Exchange Trade & Finance"

In 2001, Goldman Sachs' Global Investment Research Division publishes the report, "Build Better Global Economic BRICs," coining the acronym for the four countries that would reshape the world economy- Brazil, Russia, India and China. BRICS is an acronym for the powerful grouping of the world's leading emerging market economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa started in 2001. South Africa was added to BRIC in 2010. The following countries are now expressing interest in joining: Afghanistan, Algeria, Argentina, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sudan, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe.The dollar has been the world's principal reserve currency since the end of World War II and is the most widely used currency for international trade. High global demand for dollars allows the United States to borrow money at a lower cost and use currency as a tool of diplomacy, but that comes with drawbacks. The US dollar is fiat money, it is not backed by a commodity like gold or silver, but rather by the government's decree or legal tender laws. The US dollar is widely accepted as a medium of exchange, unit of account, and store of value both domestically and internationally, and its value is determined by supply and demand in the global foreign exchange market.A reserve currency is a foreign currency that a central bank or treasury holds as part of its country's formal foreign exchange reserves. As of July 2023, China has by far the most reported foreign currency reserves of any country, with more than $3 trillion. Japan, in second place, has around $1.1 trillion. India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, and Taiwan also have large reserve holdings. The United States currently holds roughly $244 billion worth of assets in its pool of reserves, including $36 billion worth of foreign currencies. Almost every commodity, including oil and gold, trades in dollars. The International Monetary Fund estimates 59% of global central bank reserves are in dollars, with euros at 20%, and the yuan just 5%.The economic upheaval caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine has renewed concerns about the downfall of the dollar as the leading reserve currency. Previous predictions about the dollar's demise, including after the 2008 financial crisis, have not come to pass, but some economists say that the dollar's role in the international financial system should not be taken for granted, because there are economic and geopolitical incentives for other countries to de-dollarize.The exorbitant privilege the US enjoys from the dollar being unambiguously the world's reserve currency is under attack again. The emerging market Brics countries are trying to attract hangers-on by whipping up talk of a rival to dethrone King Dollar. Foreign sanctions have frozen around $300 billion out of $640 billion that Russia had in its gold and forex reserves.The irony is that de-dollarisation is rearing its head just as the US settles its debt-ceiling fracas. The influence of the Brics coalition could be substantial, given the group has 42% of the world's population. But economically, it delivers just 23% of total global output and only 18% of trade. According to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Transactions, the dollar is used for 42% of currency transactions. The euro's share is 32% but it doesn't have anything like the same influence outside Europe and parts of North Africa. The Chinese yuan contributes about 2%, as its non-domestic usage does not extend significantly even within Asia, or outside of trade-linked finance.De-dollarisation becomes a lasting trend or fades away as a fad will depend on various factors, including the actions of major economies, the stability of the global financial system, and the emergence of viable alternatives. It is possible that the trend of reduced reliance on the US dollar will continue to evolve, but it is unlikely to happen rapidly or completely in the foreseeable future, despite the hopes and ambitions of BRICS at large.Many Latin American countries have been moving for several days to use alternative currencies other than the dollar in international trade. Bolivia has now joined it. Officials say the Bolivian government is determined to reduce its dependence on the US dollar in foreign trade. As an alternative to the dollar, the Chinese yuan is the preferred currency of the Andean country's government.The US dollar's role as world's primary reserve currency for global trade was challenged at a finance summit in Paris by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz In�cio Lula da Silva after the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended the oversized role of US dollar in global markets.Russia has been using the Chinese yuan as one of its main currencies for international reserves and overseas trade since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Concerns have been raised that Washington might increasingly exploit the global dominance of the dollar to further its foreign policy objectives, as exemplified by the freezing of $300 billion worth of Russian central bank assets held in dollars and euros by Ukraine's western allies.Experts believe that if countries like Saudi Arabia and Indonesia join the bloc, the contribution of BRICS to global GDP and trade will increase significantly. In this situation, joining the BRICS alliance can slightly increase the economic potential of a country.Western countries imposed economic sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine, but none of the BRICS members took part; Instead, India and China's trade with Russia has increased. It is said that BRICS is quite active and strong in the existing geopolitical context, even if it is lagging sometimes. All in all, despite being an economic alliance, BRICS is appearing with new challenges in the case of Western countries. The alliance wants to send that message by increasing the number of members.In the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, the process of de-dealerization in world trade has gained momentum. Many countries are now thinking of conducting international trade in a different currency, bypassing the US dollar. Meanwhile, the BRICS countries announced the launch of a new reserve currency last April. However, in this case, there is room for consideration on two issues. The two issues are-firstly, the interests of all BRICS countries are not the same; Second, the potential of the new currency and its credibility. As a first step, the BRICS member countries, led by India and China, want to complete their transactions in national currencies. There are indications that BRICS will also actively consider trading in digital or alternative currencies once trading in its own currency begins.As the BRICS looks to expand and Bangladesh hopes to be a member, analysts have started weighing the gains from being part of the bloc that aims to create a new global order to counter the dominance of US and its currency dollar. While immediate benefits may not be apparent, analysts believe that joining BRICS will yield medium- to long-term advantages as the bloc actively expands to reduce the dominance of the US and the US dollar.In 2014, BRICS formed the New Development Bank (NDB) as an alternative to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF). Experts say, New Development Bank (NDB) is considering the introduction of an alternative currency, which could benefit Bangladesh by diversifying its currency and foreign exchange reserves beyond the US dollar.BRICS is considering expanding its membership, and a growing number of countries have expressed interest in joining. If Saudi Arabia were to join this group, it would not only significantly increase the size and influence of the bloc, but also provide the country with access to a powerful network of economic partners.Citing data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), JP Morgan showed that the use of the dollar as a global reserve currency fell last year. In 2001, which was 73 percent of the global total reserves, in 2022 it has come down to 58 percent. However, the yuan's share rose only 2.5 percent during this period.The new polarization in the global economy after the start of the Ukraine war has led to the discussion of alternative currencies to the dollar and China's economic power. Analysts say that China will overtake the United States by 2035. However, there are doubts about how much it will be possible to establish an alternative currency to the dollar.The writer is a Banker & author of "Foreign Exchange Trade & Finance"