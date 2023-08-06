

Let us pledge to build a good society



When there is a deviation or deviation of ethics and values from society, it is called social degradation. The disease of the state is the same as the disease of human beings. Social degradation is the disease of the society and the state. Yes, social degradation is a terrible disease like cancer. Just as a serious illness like cancer does not get better without treatment, it needs proper treatment to get rid of a serious illness like social degradation. Otherwise, it will take a terrible form.



�Morality and values� is the symbol of the standard of justice and ideals of society. 'Morality and values' is considered the foundation of society. And if the foundation becomes shaky then injustice, crime, and deviation will happen in the society Upset by an attack. From this stage, society has to be brought out. Otherwise, there will be a terrible chaos in the society soon and even the social structure may break down.

At this stage, people are not able to see people well, they are harming each other instead of helping . They are killing brothers and sisters for property, husband killing wife for dowry.They are fighting for more or less salt in their marriage foods, they are raping young children,parents are killed by children, teacher are insulted by political leaders, murders are being committed by students and even fathers are raping their daughters.



There is no good civilized social system,there is good society. It is not just a society that lacks moral values. Religious values and political values have also deteriorated drastically. An analysis of contemporary events shows how much there is a lack of religious values and political values in society.The leaders of the opposition have developed a culture of thinking of each other as enemies without considering each other as rivals .



If we analyze the interactions of social media, then we can understand how low the nature of human thought is becoming day by day. Eid is a trend of increasing the price of goods, raising fares in transport, and even earning extra in various ways is increasing in society.Photo sessions are going on in the name of giving relief or giving Eid gifts, the social media is trembling. Surprisingly, the month of abstinence does not stop during Ramadan and there is no thought, bribery, or corruption. Although animal sacrifices are performed every year on Eid-ul-Azha, the bestiality of the mind is not sacrificed



The process of education from childhood to death is socialization. Through the process of socialization, a child acquires qualities like ethics and values. The first step in the process of socialization is the family. The family is the lifeblood of moral education. But now the families and the issue of teaching ethics and values are being neglected. Parents in the family only want their child to be good in education but they are not thinking about important issues like teaching ethics and values. So the inhumanic incidents are increasing. The boys and girls of this generation are busy with obscenity in Pubji, Free Fire, Tiktok, and Liky. Even university teachers are being accused of stealing other people's research papers and carrying on their names. Which is a shame for the country as well as the nation!



Food adulteration, faults in the education system, and corruption in medical services, that is, in all spheres of society, have now become an evil black shadow. People need to think about the need to take immediate steps to get rid of it.There have been many Facebook scholars in society who are uttering the words of ethics on Facebook but are doing the opposite. There is a lot of lawlessness in the society today. It is not only our society that is deteriorating. If we look at the international world, we see abuse of power everywhere, the clanking of weapons.



So many degradations are polluting society. The question may be, is there no way to overcome this? When there is a problem, there is a way to overcome it. To overcome this, first of all, social awareness is needed. Social awareness is followed by family awareness and individual awareness.



Family awareness is an important step in building a beautiful society. Again, self-development is the key to social development. In other words, self-purification is the purification of society. Properly practicing religious values, one can purify oneself as well as one's society.



The conscious people of building a beautiful society must come forward first. If the conscious people do not come forward today, then the deep Manisha of society will turn into deeper darkness. With proper treatment at the right time, such a serious illness becomes better.



Similarly, to build a society free from decay, effective medicine like individual awareness, family awareness, and social awareness should be applied quickly. Above all, the awareness of all can change a tainted society to build a fair, beautiful society. Let us take an oath to change ourselves.



The writer is a Student of Chittagong University

Evolution from primitive cave inhabitants - through modification, today we have reached civilized society. At present our society has reached the final stage of civilization. As a result of this, the deviation of values and morality in society has created great violence in society. Today humanity, morality, values, kindness, forgiveness, these qualities do not have our society. The lack of morality and values in society is becoming a terrible disease like cancer in the society. Lack of moral values, religious values and lack of political values are being observed in society or state. The number of drug addicts, depressed people are increasing and the number of incidents like suicide is increasing. That is very awful for our nation.When there is a deviation or deviation of ethics and values from society, it is called social degradation. The disease of the state is the same as the disease of human beings. Social degradation is the disease of the society and the state. Yes, social degradation is a terrible disease like cancer. Just as a serious illness like cancer does not get better without treatment, it needs proper treatment to get rid of a serious illness like social degradation. Otherwise, it will take a terrible form.�Morality and values� is the symbol of the standard of justice and ideals of society. 'Morality and values' is considered the foundation of society. And if the foundation becomes shaky then injustice, crime, and deviation will happen in the society Upset by an attack. From this stage, society has to be brought out. Otherwise, there will be a terrible chaos in the society soon and even the social structure may break down.At this stage, people are not able to see people well, they are harming each other instead of helping . They are killing brothers and sisters for property, husband killing wife for dowry.They are fighting for more or less salt in their marriage foods, they are raping young children,parents are killed by children, teacher are insulted by political leaders, murders are being committed by students and even fathers are raping their daughters.There is no good civilized social system,there is good society. It is not just a society that lacks moral values. Religious values and political values have also deteriorated drastically. An analysis of contemporary events shows how much there is a lack of religious values and political values in society.The leaders of the opposition have developed a culture of thinking of each other as enemies without considering each other as rivals .If we analyze the interactions of social media, then we can understand how low the nature of human thought is becoming day by day. Eid is a trend of increasing the price of goods, raising fares in transport, and even earning extra in various ways is increasing in society.Photo sessions are going on in the name of giving relief or giving Eid gifts, the social media is trembling. Surprisingly, the month of abstinence does not stop during Ramadan and there is no thought, bribery, or corruption. Although animal sacrifices are performed every year on Eid-ul-Azha, the bestiality of the mind is not sacrificedThe process of education from childhood to death is socialization. Through the process of socialization, a child acquires qualities like ethics and values. The first step in the process of socialization is the family. The family is the lifeblood of moral education. But now the families and the issue of teaching ethics and values are being neglected. Parents in the family only want their child to be good in education but they are not thinking about important issues like teaching ethics and values. So the inhumanic incidents are increasing. The boys and girls of this generation are busy with obscenity in Pubji, Free Fire, Tiktok, and Liky. Even university teachers are being accused of stealing other people's research papers and carrying on their names. Which is a shame for the country as well as the nation!Food adulteration, faults in the education system, and corruption in medical services, that is, in all spheres of society, have now become an evil black shadow. People need to think about the need to take immediate steps to get rid of it.There have been many Facebook scholars in society who are uttering the words of ethics on Facebook but are doing the opposite. There is a lot of lawlessness in the society today. It is not only our society that is deteriorating. If we look at the international world, we see abuse of power everywhere, the clanking of weapons.So many degradations are polluting society. The question may be, is there no way to overcome this? When there is a problem, there is a way to overcome it. To overcome this, first of all, social awareness is needed. Social awareness is followed by family awareness and individual awareness.Family awareness is an important step in building a beautiful society. Again, self-development is the key to social development. In other words, self-purification is the purification of society. Properly practicing religious values, one can purify oneself as well as one's society.The conscious people of building a beautiful society must come forward first. If the conscious people do not come forward today, then the deep Manisha of society will turn into deeper darkness. With proper treatment at the right time, such a serious illness becomes better.Similarly, to build a society free from decay, effective medicine like individual awareness, family awareness, and social awareness should be applied quickly. Above all, the awareness of all can change a tainted society to build a fair, beautiful society. Let us take an oath to change ourselves.The writer is a Student of Chittagong University