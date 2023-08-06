

Dengue overwhelms public life



In the current situation, it is wise to take a dengue test at your own risk if you have a fever.



Irresponsible behavior can lead to great danger and sudden darkness in a family. Because in dengue fever, the platelet level starts to decrease very quickly which is a danger for a healthy person. The normal level of blood platelets starts from one and a half lakh to four and a half lakh. If it drops to 15-30 thousand, it is very dangerous, blood should be given quickly. As a result, the patient may die. Therefore, it is necessary to diagnose dengue on your own responsibility without neglecting it, and it is important to consult a doctor for recovery.

The number of dengue patients is staggering, 22,467 people are suffering from dengue outbreak. Last year, the number of dengue patients was 62 thousand 382 out of which 281 people have succumbed to death. The picture of 2019 is even worse, more than 100,000 people are suffering from dengue. infected which is the highest ever. According to the official count, 179 people died that year.



Everyone should be aware of dengue fever and it is important to know some symptoms. If the symptoms appear, it can be assumed that dengue fever is present. For example: Generally, the symptoms of dengue fever are fever. Temperatures may range from 101 degrees to 102 degrees. Fever may persist, and fever may recur after fever is relieved by sweating. It can be accompanied by body aches, headaches, pain behind the eyes and red spots on the skin (rash). But even if these are not there can be dengue.



Therefore, if dengue is infected, the patient should be given complete rest and should take more liquid food. Only paracetamol can be taken as medicine to reduce the fever. Saline may be given to the patient intravenously. If the condition is very severe, blood should be given to the patient on an urgent basis without neglect. Antibiotics and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs should not be taken in case of dengue fever, as the risk of bleeding increases.



According to information taken from Wikipedia, Dengue has become a global epidemic since World War II. Dengue is endemic in more than 110 countries in Asia, South America, and other continents. Every year, five to fifty million people are infected with dengue, and ten to twenty thousand of them die. Dengue was first mentioned in 1779. The source and transmission of dengue virus became known in detail in the early 20th century. Mosquito control is currently the main method of dengue prevention. Research is ongoing to develop drugs that directly target the dengue virus. The World Health Organization has identified dengue as one of the twenty neglected tropical diseases.



Awareness is more effective in dengue fever. If you follow the rules, you can recover quickly. It is more necessary to do some work to ensure their own protection. The house yard or the bush forest should be kept clean so that mosquitoes do not occur. You must pull mosquito nets during the day and night to protect yourself.



If there is a clean place in the house, it should be cleaned. The washroom or the place connected to water should be kept dry because Aedes mosquitoes can be born from water. Therefore, awareness can prevent dengue fever.



The writer is a Student, Department of Public Administration Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman University of Science and Technology, Gopalganj

