Sunday, 6 August, 2023, 10:37 AM
PM sends gift to humiliated female footballers in Khulna

Published : Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Aug 5: Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel, MP (Khulna-2), visited humiliated female footballers on Saturday.

They were manhandled and tortured by some local miscreants in Batiaghata Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon. MP handed over to them greeting gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Jewel, nephew of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, assured them, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will always be beside women footballers.

 PM also assured, local football grounds will be repaired for their better practice, and a football academy will be built, he added.  

Prime Minister has already asked the administration to take steps about their security and to ensure legal action against criminals, he said at a press briefing held in Tetultala High  School.

Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Pulaka Kumar Mondal, Superintendent of Police Saydur Rahman, Batiaghata Upazila Chairman Ashraful Alam Khan, Batiaghata Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Nurul Alam, Jalma Union Chairman Bidhan Roy, President of District Football Association Saiful Islam, leaders of civil society  were present.

Later on, women footballers of Super Queen Academy took a snap with the MP.

On July 29, four women footballers of Tetultala Village were attacked by some local miscreants. They allegedly humiliated and tortured them from 8pm to 10pm.

On information, officials of Super Queen Football Academy rescued the victims Sadia Nasrin, Mongoli Bagchi, Hazera Khatun and Jui Mondal.

On July 30, Sadia Nasrin, one of the victims, filed a case with Batiaghata Police Station accusing Nurul Alam Khan, his wife Ronji Begum and their daughter and son Nupur Khatun and Salauddin Khan.

Police arrested them and sent them to jail.



« PreviousNext »

