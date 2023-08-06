16 nabbed with drugs in 10 districts





KISHOREGANJ: Two persons were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Katiadi Upazila of the district in three days.

Police arrested a man along with 10 kilograms of hemp from the upazila on Friday night.

The arrested person is Rubel Mia, 36, son of late Ramjan Ali, a resident of Khatamara Village under Chunarughat Upazila in Habiganj District.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Katiadi Model Police Station (PS) Dulal Mia said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Katiadi Bus Stand area at night, and arrested him along with the hemp.

On the other hand, Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a man along with 300 yaba tablets from Katiadi Upazila on Wednesday night.

The arrested man is Raihan, 59, son of late Moharam Ali, a resident of Jamshait Uttarpara Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of District DB Police Mohammad Shamsur Rahman said on information, the force conducted a drive in Jamshait Uttarpara area at night, arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Acts was filed with Katiadi Model PS in this regard, the OC added.

THAKURGAON: Police arrested a man along with 500 yaba tablets from the district town on Thursday afternoon.

The arrested is Rubel, 31, son of late Chhoto Babu, a resident of Hariharpur Hazipara area under Sadar Upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Mizanur Rahman conducted a drive in Swarnakar Bazar area of the town in the afternoon, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Thakurgaon Sadar PS, the arrested was sent to jail.

Thakurgaon Sadar PS OC Feroz Kabir confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: Members of Department of Narcotics Control arrested three persons along with 40 kg of hemp from the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj highway in the district on Thursday morning.

The arrested are: Mostain Kazi, 27, son of Aslam Kazi of Gopimathpur Village; Ripon Molla, 22, son of Safayet Molla, and Omar Faruk Sheikh, 22, son of Jahangir Sheikh, residents of Majhigat Village in Gopalganj District.

It was known that the members of the DNC set up a check-post in Alamganj area on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj highway in the morning, and halted a cargo truck.

Later on, the team arrested the trio along with the hemp from the truck.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Damkura PS against those arrested in this regard.

BOGURA: Police arrested a drug dealer along with 25 kilograms of hemp from Shibganj Upazila in the district early Thursday.

The arrested person is Belal Hossain, 25, son of Saifur Rahman, a resident of Pashchim Ramkhana Kurarpara Village under Nageshwari Upazila in Kurigram District.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Muradpur area on the Bogura-Rangpur highway under Mokamtala Union of the upazila at around 2 am, and arrested him along with the hemp from a Dhaka-bound passenger bus of 'Rimi Paribahan'.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Shibganj PS against Belal in this regard.

Mokamtala Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Inspector Ashiq Iqbal confirmed the matter.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A man was arrested along with hemp and tapentadol tablets from Daulatpur Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested person is Hitu, 38, son of Mukhter Ali, a resident of Beelpara Bajudanga Basundhara area in the upazila.

It was known that Upazila Ansar and VDP trainer Md Hasibul Tareq caught Hitu along with the drugs with help of locals, and later, handed him over to police.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Daulatpur PS in this regard.

MOULVIBAZAR: DB Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 220 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested man is Shahed Ahmed, 37, son of Abadul Hashim, a resident of Jagannathpur Village under Sadar Upazila.

DB Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Azizur Rahman Nayeem conducted a drive in the house of one Jahangir Mia at Niteshwar Mokambazar in Giasnagar Union of the upazila at night, and arrested Shahed Ahmed along with the yaba tablets.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Moulvibazar Sadar PS in this regard.

District DB Police OC Md Ashraful Islam confirmed the matter.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Police, in a drive, arrested two people along with 1,558 litres of liquor from Kaptai Upazila in the district early Monday.

The arrested men are Md Karim, a resident of Ramgati Upazila in Laxmipur District, and Md Ismail, of Kawkhali Upazila in Rangamati District.

Kaptai PS OC Jasim Uddin said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Swarup Kanti Paul and Md Imam Uddin conducted a drive in the upazila at early hours, and halted a truck. At that time, police recovered the liquor from the truck and arrested the duo red-handed.

Police have also seized the truck for carrying the drugs.

A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 200 Buprenorphine injections from Panchbibi Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested person is Aybur Rahman, 42, hails from Chakmukter Village under Naogaon District.

RAB-5 CPC-3 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Md Rafiqul Islam said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Nakurgachi area of the upazila and arrested the man red-handed along with the drugs.

During primary interrogation, Aybur confessed to his crime and said that he used to smuggle the drugs in several areas of the district.

A case was filed with Panchbibi PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the RAB official added.

LOHAGARA, CHATTOGRAM: DB Police, in a drive, arrested a truck driver and its helper along with 10,000 yaba tablets from the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in Lohagara Upazila of the district recently.



The arrested persons are truck driver Saiful Islam Noyon 34, and his assistant Abdul Amin, 24.



According to police officials, acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police halted an empty truck on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in the upazila and started searching it. While searching, police recovered 10,000 yaba tablets from the truck and arrested the duo.



Meanwhile, police have also seized the truck which was used for carrying the drugs.



Later on, the arrested persons were sent to a jail following a court order after filling of a case with Lohagara PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act.



GOALANDA, RAJBARI: Two people were arrested along with yaba tablets in separate drives from Goalanda Upazila of the district recently.



DB Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 500 yaba tablets from the upazila.



The arrested man is Md Shahidul Khondakar alias Ambi Shaheed, 42, a resident of Shahadat Memberpara area of the upazila.



Rajbari District DB Police OC Md Moniruzzaman Khan said acting on a tip-off, a team of the DB police led by SI Jahangir Matabbor and Mohammad Mojammel Haque raided the Daulatdia Bus Terminal area, and arrested the man along with the drugs.



The arrested man is a warranted drug dealer in the area and he is also accused in 12 more cases, he said.



However, another case was filed with Goalanda Ghat PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



On the other hand, police arrested a drug peddler along with yaba tablets from Goalanda Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested person is Alamin Sardar, 26, a resident of Bara Char Beni Nagar area under Sadar Upazila in the district.



Goalanda Ghat PS OC Swapan Kumar Majumdar said the youth was arrested by the law enforcers along with 500 yaba tablets from a car in front of Bangladesh Hatchery on the Dhaka-Khulna highway of the upazila.



After filing of a case against the arrested under the Narcotics Control Act, he was produced before the court, the OC added.



