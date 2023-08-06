

Sheikh Kamal’s 74th birth anniv observed in dists

On this occasion, different programmes were organized in districts including Barishal, Bogura, Gopalganj, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj, Laxmipur, Patuakhali and Rajshahi.

BARISHAL: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the city.

The district and city units of Awami League (AL) placed wreaths on the portrait of Sheikh Kamal at Shaheed Sohel Chattar in the city in the morning.

Barishal City Corporation (BCC) Panel Mayor Advocate Rafiqul Islam Khokon, District AL leaders Mahbub Uddin, Bir Bikram, Mohammad Hossain Chowdhury Nana, Advocate Munsur Ahmed, and City AL President Advocate Jahangir Hossain, its leaders Advocate Rafiqul Islam Khokon and Hasan Mahmud Baby, among others, also paid floral tribute to Sheikh Kamal.

Barishal Divisional Commissioner Md Shawkat Ali, Barishal Range Deputy Inspector General Md Jamil Hossain, Police Commissioner Saiful Islam, Additional Police Commissioner Md Shawkat Ali, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Shahidul Islam, Superintend of Police (SP) Wahidul Islam, BPM (Bar), and Barishal Education Board Chairman Abbas Uddin Khan, among others, placed wreaths there in phases.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in Barishal Circuit House with DC Md Shahidul Islam in the chair.

Besides, discussions and Doa Mahfil were also held in the offices of District and City AL. BCC Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah along with other leaders spoke at that time.

BOGURA: In this connection, the district administration, police, Muktijoddha Sangsad and different socio-cultural organizations placed wreaths on the portrait of Sheikh Kamal at Bottala on the DC office premises at around 10 am.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.

Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, MP, from Bogura-6 Constituency, was present at the meeting as the chief guest.

District AL President Mojibar Rahman Mojnu, SP Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty and District Civil Surgeon (CS) Mohammad Shafiul Azam attended the programme as special guests.

Additional DC (ADC) Mohammad Al Maruf delivered the welcome speech.

Besides, tree saplings were also distributed among the youths at that time.

Earlier, a Milad Mahfil was held at District AL office seeking the eternal peace for the departed soul of Sheikh Kamal at around 8 am.

GOPALGANJ: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

Gopalganj DC Md Mahbubul Alam and SP Albeli Afifa placed wreaths on the portrait of the eldest son of Bangabandhu on Sheikh Kamal Stadium.

District AL, Zilla Parishad, Gopalganj Municipality, different political parties, socio-cultural organizations and various educational institutions also paid floral tribute to Sheikh Kamal there in phases. District AL arranged special Dua Mahfil at its office.

District AL President Mahabub Ali Khan, among other leaders and activists, was present at that time.

Meanwhile, Muksudpur Upazila administration also placed wreaths on the portrait of Sheikh Kamal on the Upazila Parishad premises.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held there with Upazila Nirbahi Officer SM Imam Razi Tulu in the chair.

Upazila Parishad Chairman Kabir Mia and Muksudpur Municipality Mayor Ashraful Alam Shimul, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

JOYPURHAT: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.

Wreaths were placed on the portrait of Sheikh Kamal on the DC office premises in the town.

The district administration, police administration, district AL, Muktijoddha Sangsad, CS office, municipality administration, Zilla Parishad and many other organizations paid tribute to Sheikh Kamal.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town. Joypurhat DC Salehin Tanvir Gazi presided over the meeting.

SP Mohammad Nure Alam, FF Amzad Hossain, District AL Vice-Presidents Advcate Momin Ahmed Chowdhury GP and Golam Hakkani, Joint General Secretary (GS) Mir Rezaul Karim and District Animal Resources Officer Dr Mahfuzar Rahman, among others, also spoke there.

KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, the district administration and District AL organized different programmes in the town.

Wreaths were placed on the portrait of FF Sheikh Kamal on the Muktijoddha Sangsad premises.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of Kishoreganj Collectorate.

Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam was present as the chief guest while ADC (General) Rubel Mahmud presided over the meeting.

District CS Dr Saiful Islam and Additional SP (ASP) Mostak Sarker attended the programme as special guests.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, District AL GS Advocate MA Afzol, Former District Muktijoddha Sangsad Commander Md Asad Ullah, Local Government Deputy Director Mohammad Habibur Rahman and Additional District Magistrate Kazi Mohuha Momotaz, among others, also spoke there.

Besides, District Krishak League distributed tree saplings among the people marking the Day.

LAXMIPUR: On this occasion, wreaths were placed on the portrait of Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal on the District Stadium in the town in the morning.

Laxmipur DC Suraiya Jahan, SP Mohammad Tareq Bin Rashid, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Mohammad Reza-e-Rafin Sarker and Muktijoddha Sangsad Former Commander Mahbubur Rahman, among others, also paid floral tribute to the eldest son of Bangabandhu at that time.

Later on, a discussion meeting on the life and works of Sheikh Kamal was held in the District Stadium auditorium in the town.

Besides, Islamic Foundation arranged special Dua Mahfil at different mosques of the district.

PATUAKHALI: To mark the Day, different programmes were organized in the district.

Kazi Kaniz Sultana, MP, Patuakhali DC Nur Qutubul Alam, SP Md Saidul Islam, Zilla Parishad Chairman Md Hafizur Rahman and other political and socio-cultural organizations placed wreaths on the portrait of Sheikh Kamal on the District Gymnasium premises in the town at around 10 am.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in District Shilpakala auditorium.

Besides, dua programmes and friendly football match were also arranged marking the Day.

RAJSHAHI: On this occasion, Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) organized different programmes.

Wreaths were placed on the portrait of Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal on the Nagar Bhaban premises in the city in the morning.

The councillors of RCC paid their respects first there and then its officials and employees placed wreaths there.

After the floral tribute, prayers and supplications were offered for the souls of Bangabandhu, the four national leaders, Shaheed Sheikh Kamal and all the martyrs, seeking their forgiveness and blessings on the upcoming 15th of August. The prayers were led by the Pesh Imam of Nagar Bhaban Mosque Abu Khayer.

Earlier, a discussion meeting was held on the occasion.

RCC Chief Executive Officer Dr ABM Sharif Uddin, Panel Mayor-2 and Ward Councillor Rajab Ali, Ward Councillor Tahidul Haque Suman, and Rasik Union's General Editor Ajmir Ahmed Mamun, among others, also spoke at the programme hosted by Information Officer Mostafiz Mishu.

